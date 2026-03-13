Vaccination & Microchip Clinic

About this event
Bismarck, ND 58504, USA. Building 5. Unit D
This ticket buys you one of either types of vaccines. FVRCP for cats or DHPP for dogs. You must buy according to the amount of animals you are purchasing the vaccine(s) for
Tax is included
We will microchip your pet with a Home Again microchip. We will register the chip for you.
You will be responsible for providing accurate contact information and keeping the information current with Home Again after our clinic closes. If you move or remove your pet, please share the Home again information with the new pet parent. You will want to share your Home Again # with your regular veterinary team to add to your pets profile.
This cost includes tax.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!