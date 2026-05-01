Vaccination/Microchip/Nail Trim event

We will microchip your pet with a HomeAgain microchip





This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of any vaccines, nail trim, or e-collar





You will be responsible for providing accurate contact information and keeping the information current with HomeAgain after our clinic closes. If you move or remove your pet, please share the HomeAgain information with the new pet parent. You will want to share your HomeAgain # with your regular veterinary team to add to your pet's profile.





Prices listed include tax