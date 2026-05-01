Vaccination/Microchip/Nail Trim event

About this event
We will microchip your pet with a HomeAgain microchip
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of any vaccines, nail trim, or e-collar
You will be responsible for providing accurate contact information and keeping the information current with HomeAgain after our clinic closes. If you move or remove your pet, please share the HomeAgain information with the new pet parent. You will want to share your HomeAgain # with your regular veterinary team to add to your pet's profile.
Prices listed include tax
This cost includes tax.
We do not offer de-clawing of cats/dogs or dew claw removal for cats or dogs
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of any vaccines, microchipping, or e-collar
Prices listed include tax
Your pet will only get the Rabies vaccination. There is a city ordinance that requires pets to have a Rabies Vaccine on file.
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of a nail trim, e-collar, microchipping, or any other vaccines
This price includes tax.
DHPP for dogs OR FVRCP for cats. Your dog or cat will only get the DHPP/ FVRCP vaccination. Keep in mind that ALL dogs and cats legally must be up to date on their Rabies vaccination and can be done during their appointment as well for $15.75 in addition
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of a nail trim, e-collar, microchipping, or any other vaccines
This price includes tax.
Rabies for either dogs or cats as well as DHPP (dogs) or FVRCP (cats). Your pet will get TWO vaccines.
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of a nail trim, e-collar, microchipping, or any other vaccines
This price includes tax
Your pet will get either the DHPP(dog) or FVRCP(cat) only that will be their final 1 year vaccine after receiving the first vaccine at 25:40 within 3-6 weeks
Your pet has to have gotten the first vaccine within 3-6 weeks by 25:40 in order to receive this discounted charge
*If your pet was vaccinated at our last clinic 4/25-26 that falls within range.
This cost does NOT include the service of having a spay or neuter done and it does not cover the cost of a nail trim, e-collar, microchipping, or any other vaccines
This charge will NOT be applied if the first booster was received by any outside source
This cost includes the 5% ND tax
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