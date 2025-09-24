VAHPAG AUCTION - TEST

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a curated collection designed for the true wine enthusiast. This elegant basket features hand-selected bottles of fine red and white wines, paired with artisanal treats to elevate every sip. Alongside the wine, enjoy gourmet accompaniments such as savory crackers, rich cheeses, decadent chocolates, and wine-themed accessories to complete the experience. Beautifully arranged and wrapped, this basket is perfect for an evening of celebration, a romantic night in, or a gift that leaves a lasting impression.
Treat yourself to the luxury and tranquility of Mer Head Spa, Johns Creek’s premier destination for relaxation and rejuvenation. This signature Head Spa service combines soothing scalp massage, revitalizing treatments, and aromatherapy to melt away stress while promoting healthy hair and scalp. Nestled in a serene, spa-like setting, Mer Head Spa is dedicated to creating a deeply restorative experience that leaves you feeling refreshed, renewed, and balanced.
Perfect for self-care or as a thoughtful gift, this Head Spa session is the ultimate way to relax, exhale, and restore your inner calm.
Take charge of your health with this invaluable gift of wellness. This auction item includes a comprehensive colonoscopy performed by a board-certified gastroenterologist in a state-of-the-art medical facility. A colonoscopy is the gold standard for early detection and prevention of colon cancer and other digestive concerns.
With expert care and a comfortable, professional environment, this screening offers peace of mind and the opportunity to prioritize long-term health. Recommended for adults over 45, or earlier for those with family history, this package is a meaningful investment in you or a loved one’s well-being.
Because the greatest gift is health.
Pack your bags and get ready for adventure! This auction item includes round-trip airfare for two passengers to the destination of your choice (within the continental U.S.). Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a family visit, or a spontaneous escape, this package makes travel easy and exciting.
Bid today and take off tomorrow—your journey awaits!
Turn heads and feel the roar of Italian engineering with the Lamborghini Huracán — a masterpiece of design, performance, and power. With its sleek, aerodynamic lines, thunderous V10 engine, and lightning-fast acceleration, the Huracán delivers a driving experience like no other. Precision handling, race-inspired technology, and unmistakable style make every moment behind the wheel pure exhilaration.
Whether admired for its artistry or unleashed on the open road, the Lamborghini Huracán is more than just a car — it’s a statement of passion, luxury, and performance.
