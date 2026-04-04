Vail Valley Eagles Basketball Club
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Vail Valley Eagles Basketball Club

About this event

Sales closed

Vail Valley Eagles Basketball Club's Silent Auction

1 50 m massage
$50

Starting bid

Value $225.00

1 50-minute massage at the Westin-Spa Anjali

Contact- Jen Razee

10 punch yoga pass
$50

Starting bid

Value- $200

Contact-Jen Razee

Westin Athletic Center

Rockies Tickets item
Rockies Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Rockies Tickets- 5 tickets

Value-$50

July 21st game vs Nationals 6:40pm Coors Field

Contact- Kyle Hoiland

Primo Grill Smoker item
Primo Grill Smoker
$500

Starting bid

Contact-Kyle Hoiland

Comes unassembled

Value $1,400 and assembly $250.00

Napolean Fire Pit
$500

Starting bid

Contact- Kyle Hoiland

Value $1000

3 months of Hot Tub Cleaning
$50

Starting bid

Contact- Kyle Hoiland

Value-$450

4 Bottle Wine Lot item
4 Bottle Wine Lot
$50

Starting bid

Contact- Sean Razee

Premium “Premium Wine Lot” $120 retail value

Robert Craig Affinity Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Benton Lane Pinot Noir 2022

Flowers Chardonnay 2023

Golf Round-IronBridge Golf Club
$100

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 plus cart at IronBridge Club in Glenwood-

Contact-Chad Hansen 970-390-3810

Value= $900

Pop Up Sign-from SignGypsies- from Tanner Collier
$50

Starting bid

Contact- Allison Hansen 970-376-0942

Value-$115

1 pop-up sign from SignGypsies in Gypsum. Tanner Collier.

https://signgypsies.com/all-locations/sign-gypsies-vail-valley/?affiliate=true&zip_code=81637


$300.00 Vista Restaurant Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Contact- Jen Razee

$300.00 value

1 hour of yard work
$25

Starting bid

1 hour of yard work by 2 -5 VVEC basketball members!

Contact- Raymond Romain

Value $50

$100 Gift Card R Farmers Market
$25

Starting bid

$100 GC to R Farmer's Market in Avon

Contact- Yolanda Romain

Tutoring Sessions
$50

Starting bid

Value- $100

Contact- Mrs. Caroline Sterkel

OG tutoring for K-6th

2, 30-minute sessions

Baseball Lessons for age 5-13
$25

Starting bid

2 60m one-on-one, baseball lessons with Varsity Catcher- Jaxon Hansen

for ages 5-13

Value-$80

Golf Lessons ages 5-13
$25

Starting bid

Golf Lessons with Varsity Golf player- Wyatt Hansen

2, 60 minute sessons at the driving range of choice. For ages 5-13

Value-$80

$25 Gift Card for House of Vibes Coffee House in Avon
$10

Starting bid

Gift Card for House of Vibes new Cofee house in Avon. Owned by a former Eagle Valley Student, Cristian Salas.

Contact-Allison Hansen

Value $25

R &H Mechanical- Split System air conditioning service
$100

Starting bid

R &H Mechanical

Split system air conditioning service

Value-$500.00

Contact-Tim Braun

Duel Drill Set
$50

Starting bid

Value $350

Milwaukee Duek Drill Set

970-343-9969 Contact Tino Esparsen

Graphic Design
$50

Starting bid

Value- $300

Contact Mark Beresniewicz 970-376-3882

3 Hours of design time or initial logo design draft

Notable work- Vail Jazz logo, Bravo Vail logo, Sitzmark Vail logo, VVMTA branding

General Donation
$25

Starting bid

If you would like to donate or missed purchasing a ticket!

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