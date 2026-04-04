Vail Valley Eagles Basketball Club's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value $225.00
1 50-minute massage at the Westin-Spa Anjali
Contact- Jen Razee
Starting bid
Value- $200
Contact-Jen Razee
Westin Athletic Center
Starting bid
Rockies Tickets- 5 tickets
Value-$50
July 21st game vs Nationals 6:40pm Coors Field
Contact- Kyle Hoiland
Starting bid
Contact-Kyle Hoiland
Comes unassembled
Value $1,400 and assembly $250.00
Starting bid
Contact- Kyle Hoiland
Value $1000
Starting bid
Contact- Kyle Hoiland
Value-$450
Starting bid
Contact- Sean Razee
Premium “Premium Wine Lot” $120 retail value
Robert Craig Affinity Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Benton Lane Pinot Noir 2022
Flowers Chardonnay 2023
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 plus cart at IronBridge Club in Glenwood-
Contact-Chad Hansen 970-390-3810
Value= $900
Starting bid
Contact- Allison Hansen 970-376-0942
Value-$115
1 pop-up sign from SignGypsies in Gypsum. Tanner Collier.
https://signgypsies.com/all-locations/sign-gypsies-vail-valley/?affiliate=true&zip_code=81637
Starting bid
Contact- Jen Razee
$300.00 value
Starting bid
1 hour of yard work by 2 -5 VVEC basketball members!
Contact- Raymond Romain
Value $50
Starting bid
$100 GC to R Farmer's Market in Avon
Contact- Yolanda Romain
Starting bid
Value- $100
Contact- Mrs. Caroline Sterkel
OG tutoring for K-6th
2, 30-minute sessions
Starting bid
2 60m one-on-one, baseball lessons with Varsity Catcher- Jaxon Hansen
for ages 5-13
Value-$80
Starting bid
Golf Lessons with Varsity Golf player- Wyatt Hansen
2, 60 minute sessons at the driving range of choice. For ages 5-13
Value-$80
Starting bid
Gift Card for House of Vibes new Cofee house in Avon. Owned by a former Eagle Valley Student, Cristian Salas.
Contact-Allison Hansen
Value $25
Starting bid
R &H Mechanical
Split system air conditioning service
Value-$500.00
Contact-Tim Braun
Starting bid
Value $350
Milwaukee Duek Drill Set
970-343-9969 Contact Tino Esparsen
Starting bid
Value- $300
Contact Mark Beresniewicz 970-376-3882
3 Hours of design time or initial logo design draft
Notable work- Vail Jazz logo, Bravo Vail logo, Sitzmark Vail logo, VVMTA branding
Starting bid
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