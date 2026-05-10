VAIS Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Two Club Level Tickets to any 2026 Monday through Thursday Home Brewers Game and a Milwaukee Brewers stadium replica.
Approximate Value: $100
Starting bid
Experience one month of FINtastic swim lessons here at Goldfish Swim School - Fitchburg! Through The Science of SwimPlay® your child will learn the importance of swim safety and build essential life skills in a warm, safe, and fun-loving environment!
Approximate Value: $150
Starting bid
Take home a 2025 Green Bay Packers "Give Back" Team Autographed Football! Donation is courtesy of the Green Bay Packers and comes with a certificate of donation stating "Original signatures were obtained from all players and coaching staff at the beginning of the 2025 regular season. The original signatures were then transferred to this football."
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card and 1 reusable shopping bag
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card and 1 reusable shopping bag
Starting bid
Panda themed tote, stuffed animal, figurine, squishy, headband, building bricks, Gift Certificate for $25 off a VAIS China Trip. All items purchased in China!
Starting bid
Panda themed furry tote, stuffed animal, keychain, squishy, mug, mini stuffed animal, fridge magnet, blind box, fan, and Gift Certificate for $25 off a VAIS China Trip. All items purchased in China!
Starting bid
Hello Kitty and Friends Latte Baby Blind Box and assorted stationary
Starting bid
Hello Kitty and Friends Latte Baby, Mini Cooler bag, sunglasses case, princess letter set
Starting bid
Harry Potter Crochet Kit, Solar System Puzzle, Brewers Stadium Replica, Pour Over Art Bear kit, Shadow books, notebooks
Starting bid
2 Life Vests (1 child and 1 youth), 2 floatie vests, monster sling bag, chalk
Starting bid
Classic Chili soup mix, Chicken noodle soup mix, and sports pasta
Starting bid
Zipper tote and matching zipper pouch
Starting bid
Jewelry Branch, LED Noteboard, Paintable Butterfly Magnets
Starting bid
Blume Superfood Latte Blend, Copper Cow Coffee Vietnamese Coffee, Organic and Fair Trade Peace Coffee Medium Ground
Starting bid
Sauce Set + (4) 6 free wings coupons
Starting bid
2 hats + 2 vouchers good for 1 ticket each to any 2026 regular season match in sections 101-102
Starting bid
(2) vouchers good for 1 ticket each to any 2026 regular season Rally Madison FC match in sections 101-102 + (2) Ian's Pizza free slice coupons
Starting bid
(4) Ticket Vouchers for 2026-2027 season
Approximate Value $129
Starting bid
(4) General Admission Summerfest Tickets
Approximate Value: $120
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