Hosted by

VAIS Foundation Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

VAIS Silent Auction 2026

Milwaukee Brewers item
Milwaukee Brewers
$40

Starting bid

Two Club Level Tickets to any 2026 Monday through Thursday Home Brewers Game and a Milwaukee Brewers stadium replica.

Approximate Value: $100

Goldfish Swim School item
Goldfish Swim School
$50

Starting bid

Experience one month of FINtastic swim lessons here at Goldfish Swim School - Fitchburg! Through The Science of SwimPlay® your child will learn the importance of swim safety and build essential life skills in a warm, safe, and fun-loving environment!

Approximate Value: $150

Green Bay Packers item
Green Bay Packers
$50

Starting bid

Take home a 2025 Green Bay Packers "Give Back" Team Autographed Football! Donation is courtesy of the Green Bay Packers and comes with a certificate of donation stating "Original signatures were obtained from all players and coaching staff at the beginning of the 2025 regular season. The original signatures were then transferred to this football."

Willy Street Co-op #1 item
Willy Street Co-op #1
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card and 1 reusable shopping bag

Willy Street Co-op #2 item
Willy Street Co-op #2
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card and 1 reusable shopping bag

Pandamonium Basket #1 item
Pandamonium Basket #1
$40

Starting bid

Panda themed tote, stuffed animal, figurine, squishy, headband, building bricks, Gift Certificate for $25 off a VAIS China Trip. All items purchased in China!

Pandamonium #2 item
Pandamonium #2
$40

Starting bid

Panda themed furry tote, stuffed animal, keychain, squishy, mug, mini stuffed animal, fridge magnet, blind box, fan, and Gift Certificate for $25 off a VAIS China Trip. All items purchased in China!

Sanrio/Disney Basket #1 item
Sanrio/Disney Basket #1
$20

Starting bid

Hello Kitty and Friends Latte Baby Blind Box and assorted stationary

Sanrio/Disney Basket #2 item
Sanrio/Disney Basket #2
$20

Starting bid

Hello Kitty and Friends Latte Baby, Mini Cooler bag, sunglasses case, princess letter set

Basket of Adventures item
Basket of Adventures
$50

Starting bid

Harry Potter Crochet Kit, Solar System Puzzle, Brewers Stadium Replica, Pour Over Art Bear kit, Shadow books, notebooks

Water Fun item
Water Fun
$20

Starting bid

2 Life Vests (1 child and 1 youth), 2 floatie vests, monster sling bag, chalk

Pastabilities Basket item
Pastabilities Basket
$10

Starting bid

Classic Chili soup mix, Chicken noodle soup mix, and sports pasta

Cinnamoroll item
Cinnamoroll
$15

Starting bid

Zipper tote and matching zipper pouch

Colorful Crafts Basket item
Colorful Crafts Basket
$10

Starting bid

Jewelry Branch, LED Noteboard, Paintable Butterfly Magnets

Coffee Lovers Kit item
Coffee Lovers Kit
$10

Starting bid

Blume Superfood Latte Blend, Copper Cow Coffee Vietnamese Coffee, Organic and Fair Trade Peace Coffee Medium Ground

Buffalo Wild Wings item
Buffalo Wild Wings
$30

Starting bid

Sauce Set + (4) 6 free wings coupons

Forward Madison item
Forward Madison
$15

Starting bid

2 hats + 2 vouchers good for 1 ticket each to any 2026 regular season match in sections 101-102

Dinner and A Game for Two item
Dinner and A Game for Two
$15

Starting bid

(2) vouchers good for 1 ticket each to any 2026 regular season Rally Madison FC match in sections 101-102 + (2) Ian's Pizza free slice coupons

Milwaukee Panthers item
Milwaukee Panthers
$60

Starting bid

(4) Ticket Vouchers for 2026-2027 season

Approximate Value $129

Summerfest item
Summerfest
$60

Starting bid

(4) General Admission Summerfest Tickets
Approximate Value: $120

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!