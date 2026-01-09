The V Rocks Foundation, Inc.

Offered by

The V Rocks Foundation, Inc.

About the memberships

Rocks – Membership 15u - 17u

One-time payment covering full participation in the Valente
$1,300

No expiration

One-time payment covering full participation in the Valente Rocks 2026 season. Includes gym time and tournaments. Uniforms separate.

This option is for families who prefer to pay their season dues in full up front.

Installment Plan (1st Payment) – Part 1
$650

No expiration

First installment toward the 2026 Valente Rocks season dues. The first payment should be made by 3/31/26

Installment Plan (2nd Payment) – Part 2
$650

No expiration

Final installment toward the 2026 Valente Rocks season dues. 2nd and final payment due by 5/31/26

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