Rocks – Membership 15u - 17u

About the memberships
No expiration
One-time payment covering full participation in the Valente Rocks 2026 season. Includes gym time and tournaments. Uniforms separate.
This option is for families who prefer to pay their season dues in full up front.
No expiration
First installment toward the 2026 Valente Rocks season dues. The first payment should be made by 3/31/26
No expiration
Final installment toward the 2026 Valente Rocks season dues. 2nd and final payment due by 5/31/26
$
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