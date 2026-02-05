Edmond Memorial Band Boosters

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Edmond Memorial Band Boosters

About this event

EMHS Band Valentine Concert- Friday, February 13th

Long Stem Rose
$5
World's Finest Chocolate Bar
$2
Dinner Date Gift Card
$25

Gift Cards from an assortment of local restaurants will be available to choose from

Secret Admirer Package
$10

Includes 1 Long Stem Rose & 3 World's Finest Chocolate Bars.

Cupid's Arrow Package
$40

Includes 3 Long Stem Roses, 3 World's Finest Chocolate Bars, and a $25 Gift Card for Dinner (Gift Cards from an assortment of local restaurants will be available to choose from)

Perfect Valentine Date Package
$50

Includes 2 Reserved Seats for the February 13th Concert, 6 Long Stem Roses, 3 World's Finest Chocolate Bars, and a $25 Gift Card for Dinner (Gift Cards from an assortment of local restaurants will be available to choose from)

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