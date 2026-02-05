EMHS Band Valentine Concert- Friday, February 13th

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About this event
Gift Cards from an assortment of local restaurants will be available to choose from
Includes 1 Long Stem Rose & 3 World's Finest Chocolate Bars.
Includes 3 Long Stem Roses, 3 World's Finest Chocolate Bars, and a $25 Gift Card for Dinner (Gift Cards from an assortment of local restaurants will be available to choose from)
Includes 2 Reserved Seats for the February 13th Concert, 6 Long Stem Roses, 3 World's Finest Chocolate Bars, and a $25 Gift Card for Dinner (Gift Cards from an assortment of local restaurants will be available to choose from)
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