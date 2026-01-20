C-mpact

Valentine-inspired Family Concert and Gathering at CMA

607 N First St

San Jose, CA 95112, USA

Patron Ticket
$125

Reserved seating to the concert and post-concert reception in the garden.


Your patronage directly supports CMA’s faculty and students artistic programming and scholarships.

Post-Concert Reception Only!
$25

You can join our post-concert reception only if you can't make it to the concert or it is sold out!

Following the concert, guests are invited to a garden reception, featuring an elegant spread of artisan cheeses, charcuterie, fresh fruit, and wine. A perfect setting to linger, connect, and savor the evening.

Overflow Seating & Reception
$45

These seats will be further away from the pianists, but still within quality listening range.

