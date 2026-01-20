Valentine-inspired Family Concert and Gathering at CMA

You can join our post-concert reception only if you can't make it to the concert or it is sold out! Following the concert, guests are invited to a garden reception, featuring an elegant spread of artisan cheeses, charcuterie, fresh fruit, and wine. A perfect setting to linger, connect, and savor the evening.

You can join our post-concert reception only if you can't make it to the concert or it is sold out! Following the concert, guests are invited to a garden reception, featuring an elegant spread of artisan cheeses, charcuterie, fresh fruit, and wine. A perfect setting to linger, connect, and savor the evening.

More details...