Valentine Dance-O-Gram

The Ultimate Valentine (All 3 Options)


  • In Person Dance-O-Gram
  • Instagram Valentine Shoutout
  • Bestie or Crush Confession
Tier 3- Dance-o-Gram


• Majorette Dance Routine + personalized Valentine message delivery to your person, friend, classmate, or colleague!

Tier 1- Delivered by VCP Majorettes

  • Your message with a song.

+$1: Majorettes select the song for you.

Tier 2 – $5

Instagram Valentine Shoutout


Name tagged or message read aloud on stories with special Image

+$3: Valentine Reel

