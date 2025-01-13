Valentine Flower Shop 2025

20 stem bouquet item
20 stem bouquet
$25
Each bouquet includes about 20 stems of mixed flowers and greenery. Bouquets will come in a glass jar. Flower color and varieties are subject to change based on availability.
Flower Delivery item
Flower Delivery
$10
Delivery available only for Gresham addresses. To be delivered between the hours of 10:00-2:00 on Valentines Day. A small card will be added with name of recipient and gift giver. Flowers will be left at the door if no one is available to receive.
