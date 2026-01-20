Valentine from a Shelter Pet

Offered by
About this shop
A valentine from Bob Barker with the caption "Come on down and bid on love!"
A valentine from Pebbles with the caption "I dig you!"
A valentine from Bagel with the caption "Be the everything to my Bagel"
A Valentine from Hart with the caption "I Hart you"
A valentine from Kermit with the caption "You make my heart leap"
A valentine from Puddle with the caption "Puddles and kisses"
A valentine from Tom with the caption "You're purr-fect"
A valentine from Houdini with the caption "You can't make my love disappear"
A valentine from Riana with the caption "You are a cool cat"
A valentine from Amy with the caption "You're the cat's meow"
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!