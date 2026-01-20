Mt Pleasant Animal Shelter Inc

Mt Pleasant Animal Shelter Inc

Valentine from a Shelter Pet

Valentine from Bob Barker item
Valentine from Bob Barker
$20

A valentine from Bob Barker with the caption "Come on down and bid on love!"

Valentine from Pebbles item
Valentine from Pebbles
$20

A valentine from Pebbles with the caption "I dig you!"

Valentine from Bagel item
Valentine from Bagel
$20

A valentine from Bagel with the caption "Be the everything to my Bagel"

Valentine from Hart item
Valentine from Hart
$20

A Valentine from Hart with the caption "I Hart you"

Valentine from Kermit item
Valentine from Kermit
$20

A valentine from Kermit with the caption "You make my heart leap"

Valentine from Puddle item
Valentine from Puddle
$20

A valentine from Puddle with the caption "Puddles and kisses"

Valentine from Tom item
Valentine from Tom
$20

A valentine from Tom with the caption "You're purr-fect"

Valentine from Houdini item
Valentine from Houdini
$20

A valentine from Houdini with the caption "You can't make my love disappear"

Valentine from Riana item
Valentine from Riana
$20

A valentine from Riana with the caption "You are a cool cat"

Valentine from Amy item
Valentine from Amy
$20

A valentine from Amy with the caption "You're the cat's meow"

Add a donation for Mt Pleasant Animal Shelter Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!