Los Feliz STEMM Magnet PTA

Hosted by

Los Feliz STEMM Magnet PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Valentine Fundraiser

1740 N New Hampshire Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA

Add a donation for Los Feliz STEMM Magnet PTA

$

Chocolate Rose item
Chocolate Rose
$4

Chocolate Rose wrapped in red foil with ribbon tie and To/From Valentine Card

Pom Pom Pen and Chocolate Rose item
Pom Pom Pen and Chocolate Rose
$5

Pom Pom pen and Red Foil wrapped Chocolate Rose

Heart shaped Pen and Marshmallow Treats item
Heart shaped Pen and Marshmallow Treats
$5

Heart shaped pen with Marshmallow treats

Chocolate Rose with mini Bear keychain item
Chocolate Rose with mini Bear keychain
$6

A red foil wrapped chocolate candy rose with a teddy bear keychain and To/From Valentine card

Flower arrangement item
Flower arrangement
$10

Flower arrangement wrapped in decorative paper and cellophane

Wine Glass Flower Arrangement item
Wine Glass Flower Arrangement
$25

Self Standing Flower Arrangement inside of a wine glass. Will have four Roses, one red foil wrapped Chocolate Rose, two Ferrero Rocher Chocolates, and a Heart shaped foil Balloon.

Purse Flower Arrangement item
Purse Flower Arrangement
$35

Purse design Flower Arrangement with flowers and two Roses. A box of conversation hearts and two Ferrero Rocher chocolates and butterfly detail for decoration.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!