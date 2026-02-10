Valentine Fundraiser

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Chocolate Rose wrapped in red foil with ribbon tie and To/From Valentine Card
Pom Pom pen and Red Foil wrapped Chocolate Rose
Heart shaped pen with Marshmallow treats
A red foil wrapped chocolate candy rose with a teddy bear keychain and To/From Valentine card
Flower arrangement wrapped in decorative paper and cellophane
Self Standing Flower Arrangement inside of a wine glass. Will have four Roses, one red foil wrapped Chocolate Rose, two Ferrero Rocher Chocolates, and a Heart shaped foil Balloon.
Purse design Flower Arrangement with flowers and two Roses. A box of conversation hearts and two Ferrero Rocher chocolates and butterfly detail for decoration.
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