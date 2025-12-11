Valentine Grams 2026

About this event
One Valentine Gram sent to either a student, a friend, or a member of Hoover's teachers & staff. (Must send in valentine gram with completed student information)
Cover your student's whole class with a classroom pack of Valentine Grams! (Must send in valentine gram with completed student information)
Don't need any Valentine Grams? No Problem! You can still support Hoover PTO by donating. Your donations go to support students, staff, and a variety of fun student focused activities throughout the year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!