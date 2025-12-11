Hosted by

Hoover Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Valentine Grams 2026

1205 N Broadway

Council Bluffs, IA 51503, USA

One Valentine Gram
$1

One Valentine Gram sent to either a student, a friend, or a member of Hoover's teachers & staff. (Must send in valentine gram with completed student information)

Valentine Gram - Classroom Pack (25)
$25

Cover your student's whole class with a classroom pack of Valentine Grams! (Must send in valentine gram with completed student information)

Valentine Gram - Donation
Pay what you can

Don't need any Valentine Grams? No Problem! You can still support Hoover PTO by donating. Your donations go to support students, staff, and a variety of fun student focused activities throughout the year.

Add a donation for Hoover Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!