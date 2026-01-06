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Valentine Pop-Up Bar & Dessert Charcuterie

345 S Main St

Carthage, MO 64836, USA

Gallery Lounge 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
$35

The Valentine Gallery Lounge glows with candlelight, romantic décor, and Surrounded by original artwork and prints. Price includes two drink tickets and delicious desserts.

Gallery Lounge 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
$35

The Valentine Gallery Lounge glows with candlelight, romantic décor, and Surrounded by original artwork and prints. Price includes two drink tickets and delicious desserts.

Gallery Lounge 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
$35

The Valentine Gallery Lounge glows with candlelight, romantic décor, and Surrounded by original artwork and prints. Price includes two drink tickets and delicious desserts.

Rose Room 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
$350

VIP - private room that holds 8 people. Price includes Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 8 drink tickets for the bar.

Rose Room 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.
$350

VIP Room 1 - private room that holds 8 people. Price includes Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 8 drink tickets for the bar.

Velvet Lounge 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
$500

VIP Room #2- A private room that holds up to 12 people. Price includes 2 bottles of Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 12 drink tickets for the bar.

Velvet Lounge 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.
$500

VIP Room #2- A private room that holds up to 12 people. Price includes 2 bottles of Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 12 drink tickets for the bar.

Gilded Lounge 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m
$500

VIP Room #2- A private room that holds up to 12 people. Price includes 2 bottles of Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 12 drink tickets for the bar.

Gilded Lounge 7:30 p.m. - 9:00p.m.
$500

VIP Room #2- A private room that holds up to 12 people. Price includes 2 bottles of Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 12 drink tickets for the bar.

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