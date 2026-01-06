Valentine Pop-Up Bar & Dessert Charcuterie

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About this event
The Valentine Gallery Lounge glows with candlelight, romantic décor, and Surrounded by original artwork and prints. Price includes two drink tickets and delicious desserts.
The Valentine Gallery Lounge glows with candlelight, romantic décor, and Surrounded by original artwork and prints. Price includes two drink tickets and delicious desserts.
The Valentine Gallery Lounge glows with candlelight, romantic décor, and Surrounded by original artwork and prints. Price includes two drink tickets and delicious desserts.
VIP - private room that holds 8 people. Price includes Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 8 drink tickets for the bar.
VIP Room 1 - private room that holds 8 people. Price includes Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 8 drink tickets for the bar.
VIP Room #2- A private room that holds up to 12 people. Price includes 2 bottles of Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 12 drink tickets for the bar.
VIP Room #2- A private room that holds up to 12 people. Price includes 2 bottles of Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 12 drink tickets for the bar.
VIP Room #2- A private room that holds up to 12 people. Price includes 2 bottles of Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 12 drink tickets for the bar.
VIP Room #2- A private room that holds up to 12 people. Price includes 2 bottles of Champagne, dessert Charcuterie and 12 drink tickets for the bar.
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