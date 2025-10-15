Love is in the Air: An Evening of Music, Wine and Chocolate

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About this event
Come and enjoy a night filled with music, wine and chocolate. The Rose Valley Chorus will perform an arrangement of romantic songs, such as... Before, between, and after the music sets; you will be treated to wine paired with chocolates. Wine provided by the E. Cooke Winery.
One ticket for a 6 to 12 year old to be watched in the children's library by our children's librarian and teen volunteers. This includes snacks.
$
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