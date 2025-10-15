Middletown Free Library Assoc Inc

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Middletown Free Library Assoc Inc

About this event

Love is in the Air: An Evening of Music, Wine and Chocolate

Middletown Free Library

464 S Old Middletown Rd, Media, PA 19063, USA

General Admission
$35

Come and enjoy a night filled with music, wine and chocolate. The Rose Valley Chorus will perform an arrangement of romantic songs, such as... Before, between, and after the music sets; you will be treated to wine paired with chocolates. Wine provided by the E. Cooke Winery.

Babysitting
$20

One ticket for a 6 to 12 year old to be watched in the children's library by our children's librarian and teen volunteers. This includes snacks.

Add a donation for Middletown Free Library Assoc Inc

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