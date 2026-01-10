Annual Banquet

2 ticket for 2 guests.

To pay at the door, just text or call Rocky at 316-712-0852, or the Camp at (405) 282-5365 for the discount code. You can also send a Facebook message. We’ll send you the code as soon as possible!

This isn’t just for couples; it’s all about Christ’s love & sacrifice for each & every one of us: single, married, widowed, engaged, divorced, dating, separated; your relationship with Christ is the relationship we’re focused on.