Perkinsville Church
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About this event

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Valentine's Banquet Silent Auction

App State Sunbelt Conference Basket by Abby Baker item
App State Sunbelt Conference Basket by Abby Baker
$10

Starting bid

Abby is going to Taiwan for Go Week. They will be on college campuses and in cafes having gospel conversations with those who are lost and searching. She is excited to see how God will move to touch not only their hearts but hers!


Includes: 7 App State pens, 2 app state koozies, small app state polo, App state vs University of Louisiana football ticket, XL white nike women’s long sleeve, 2 medium t-shirts, XL mens football top

Cornerstone Gift by Avery Lefebvre item
Cornerstone Gift by Avery Lefebvre
$10

Starting bid

Avery is going to Taiwan for Go Week


Includes a willow tree angel and down to earth discipling book

Cross Barn Quilt Pallet by Maddie Temple item
Cross Barn Quilt Pallet by Maddie Temple
$25

Starting bid

Maddie, “I was called to spend my spring break in Canada with Perkinsville College Ministry to serve as a missionary for a week, stepping outside of my comfort zone to share the hope and love of Jesus Christ to those who do not know him yet. This trip is about meeting people where they are and building genuine connections through conversations and compassion. By budding on this silent auction item you are not only funding a trip but partnering with me to share the gospel and create an eternal impact! Thank you!”

Red White and Blue Homemade Barn Quilt Pallet by Maddie Temp item
Red White and Blue Homemade Barn Quilt Pallet by Maddie Temp
$25

Starting bid

Maddie, “I was called to spend my spring break in Canada with Perkinsville College Ministry to serve as a missionary for a week, stepping outside of my comfort zone to share the hope and love of Jesus Christ to those who do not know him yet. This trip is about meeting people where they are and building genuine connections through conversations and compassion. By budding on this silent auction item you are not only funding a trip but partnering with me to share the gospel and create an eternal impact! Thank you!”

Black Kitchen Basket by Hannah Romeo item
Black Kitchen Basket by Hannah Romeo
$10

Starting bid

My name is Hannah Romeo and I get the opportunity to go on Spring Break mission to Panama City with Cru at Appalachian State. On the trip, we will go house-to-house into surrounding communities with local churches to provide water filters to families. We will be able to sit with them and explain how to use the filter and the importance of it. From this, we have a chance to share the Gospel using the analogy of dirty water being made clean! 

This is a powerful illustration of what Jesus does for those who believe in him: he makes us pure and transforms us into a new creation. I am excited to grow closer in my relationship with God! I have never gone on a mission trip before and am exhilarated to see how God will work in ways I have never seen before. 


Includes an apron, 4 pinch bowls, 2 wooden cutting board and 6 wooden spoons

Green Tea Basket by Hannah Romeo item
Green Tea Basket by Hannah Romeo
$10

Starting bid

Includes a mug, strawberry matcha tea, honey spoon, chamomile tea, 4 dishcloths, and house tea box


My name is Hannah Romeo and I get the opportunity to go on Spring Break mission to Panama City with Cru at Appalachian State. On the trip, we will go house-to-house into surrounding communities with local churches to provide water filters to families. We will be able to sit with them and explain how to use the filter and the importance of it. From this, we have a chance to share the Gospel using the analogy of dirty water being made clean! 

This is a powerful illustration of what Jesus does for those who believe in him: he makes us pure and transforms us into a new creation. I am excited to grow closer in my relationship with God! I have never gone on a mission trip before and am exhilarated to see how God will work in ways I have never seen before. 

WIlderness Alpine Coaster Tickets item
WIlderness Alpine Coaster Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Stickboy Giftcard item
Stickboy Giftcard
$5

Starting bid

Date Day gift basket by item
Date Day gift basket by
$15

Starting bid

Candy and Mo's Boots gift Certificate pot by Jesse Underwood item
Candy and Mo's Boots gift Certificate pot by Jesse Underwood
$15

Starting bid

Includes candy, plant pot, and Mo's Boots gift certificate


My name is Jesse Underwood. I'm 19 years old and I'm super excited to be going to Salt Lake City, Utah in March. I feel the Lord is calling me to missions work and Perkinsville is super awesome in their opportunities to send. Thank you!

Banner Elk T-shirts item
Banner Elk T-shirts
$10

Starting bid

Handmade Pottery Card Holder for item
Handmade Pottery Card Holder for
$15

Starting bid

Handmade Pottery Pitcher item
Handmade Pottery Pitcher
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Pottery Pitcher item
Handmade Pottery Pitcher
$25

Starting bid

Handwoven Baskets item
Handwoven Baskets
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Pottery Card Holder item
Handmade Pottery Card Holder
$15

Starting bid

Handmade Pottery Card Holder item
Handmade Pottery Card Holder
$15

Starting bid

Pair of Bedside Lamps item
Pair of Bedside Lamps
$15

Starting bid

Gardening Kit item
Gardening Kit
$10

Starting bid

$50 Walmart Gift Card by Cyrus Depp item
$50 Walmart Gift Card by Cyrus Depp
$5

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!