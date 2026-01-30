Valentine's Banquet Silent Auction

My name is Hannah Romeo and I get the opportunity to go on Spring Break mission to Panama City with Cru at Appalachian State. On the trip, we will go house-to-house into surrounding communities with local churches to provide water filters to families. We will be able to sit with them and explain how to use the filter and the importance of it. From this, we have a chance to share the Gospel using the analogy of dirty water being made clean!

This is a powerful illustration of what Jesus does for those who believe in him: he makes us pure and transforms us into a new creation. I am excited to grow closer in my relationship with God! I have never gone on a mission trip before and am exhilarated to see how God will work in ways I have never seen before.





Includes an apron, 4 pinch bowls, 2 wooden cutting board and 6 wooden spoons