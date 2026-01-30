Valentine's Banquet Silent Auction

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Abby is going to Taiwan for Go Week. They will be on college campuses and in cafes having gospel conversations with those who are lost and searching. She is excited to see how God will move to touch not only their hearts but hers!
Includes: 7 App State pens, 2 app state koozies, small app state polo, App state vs University of Louisiana football ticket, XL white nike women’s long sleeve, 2 medium t-shirts, XL mens football top
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Avery is going to Taiwan for Go Week
Includes a willow tree angel and down to earth discipling book
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Maddie, “I was called to spend my spring break in Canada with Perkinsville College Ministry to serve as a missionary for a week, stepping outside of my comfort zone to share the hope and love of Jesus Christ to those who do not know him yet. This trip is about meeting people where they are and building genuine connections through conversations and compassion. By budding on this silent auction item you are not only funding a trip but partnering with me to share the gospel and create an eternal impact! Thank you!”
Starting bid
Maddie, “I was called to spend my spring break in Canada with Perkinsville College Ministry to serve as a missionary for a week, stepping outside of my comfort zone to share the hope and love of Jesus Christ to those who do not know him yet. This trip is about meeting people where they are and building genuine connections through conversations and compassion. By budding on this silent auction item you are not only funding a trip but partnering with me to share the gospel and create an eternal impact! Thank you!”
Starting bid
My name is Hannah Romeo and I get the opportunity to go on Spring Break mission to Panama City with Cru at Appalachian State. On the trip, we will go house-to-house into surrounding communities with local churches to provide water filters to families. We will be able to sit with them and explain how to use the filter and the importance of it. From this, we have a chance to share the Gospel using the analogy of dirty water being made clean!
This is a powerful illustration of what Jesus does for those who believe in him: he makes us pure and transforms us into a new creation. I am excited to grow closer in my relationship with God! I have never gone on a mission trip before and am exhilarated to see how God will work in ways I have never seen before.
Includes an apron, 4 pinch bowls, 2 wooden cutting board and 6 wooden spoons
Starting bid
Includes a mug, strawberry matcha tea, honey spoon, chamomile tea, 4 dishcloths, and house tea box
My name is Hannah Romeo and I get the opportunity to go on Spring Break mission to Panama City with Cru at Appalachian State. On the trip, we will go house-to-house into surrounding communities with local churches to provide water filters to families. We will be able to sit with them and explain how to use the filter and the importance of it. From this, we have a chance to share the Gospel using the analogy of dirty water being made clean!
This is a powerful illustration of what Jesus does for those who believe in him: he makes us pure and transforms us into a new creation. I am excited to grow closer in my relationship with God! I have never gone on a mission trip before and am exhilarated to see how God will work in ways I have never seen before.
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Includes candy, plant pot, and Mo's Boots gift certificate
My name is Jesse Underwood. I'm 19 years old and I'm super excited to be going to Salt Lake City, Utah in March. I feel the Lord is calling me to missions work and Perkinsville is super awesome in their opportunities to send. Thank you!
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