Valentine's Candy Grams

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About this event
Several fun-size candy bars together in a bag
Something tangy, something fun,
Sour Punch Straws for everyone!
** During checkout, select "Other" and add in $0 to avoid any additional donation fee.
** Any additional fees selected goes directly to Zeffy.
Feeling hungry? Need some cheer?
Snickers makes it sweet this year!
** During checkout, select "Other" and add in $0 to avoid any additional donation fee.
** Any additional fees selected goes directly to Zeffy.
Left or right — you pick the mix,
Treat them sweet with tasty Twix!
** During checkout, select "Other" and add in $0 to avoid any additional donation fee.
** Any additional fees selected goes directly to Zeffy.
Crunchy, munchy, colors pop —
Peanut M&M’s can’t be stopped!
** During checkout, select "Other" and add in $0 to avoid any additional donation fee.
** Any additional fees selected goes directly to Zeffy.
Each student in the homeroom class will receive a small pack of Nerds gummy clusters
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!