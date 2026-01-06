Pta North Carolina Congress

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Pta North Carolina Congress

About this event

Valentine's Candy Grams

Assorted Candy Grab Bag item
Assorted Candy Grab Bag
$1

Several fun-size candy bars together in a bag

Sour Punch - Deluxe Candy Gram item
Sour Punch - Deluxe Candy Gram
$2

Something tangy, something fun,
Sour Punch Straws for everyone!

** During checkout, select "Other" and add in $0 to avoid any additional donation fee.


** Any additional fees selected goes directly to Zeffy.

Snickers - Deluxe Candy Gram item
Snickers - Deluxe Candy Gram
$2

Feeling hungry? Need some cheer?
Snickers makes it sweet this year!

** During checkout, select "Other" and add in $0 to avoid any additional donation fee.


** Any additional fees selected goes directly to Zeffy.

Twix - Deluxe Candy Gram item
Twix - Deluxe Candy Gram
$2

Left or right — you pick the mix,
Treat them sweet with tasty Twix!

** During checkout, select "Other" and add in $0 to avoid any additional donation fee.


** Any additional fees selected goes directly to Zeffy.

Peanut M&M's - Deluxe Candy Gram item
Peanut M&M's - Deluxe Candy Gram
$2

Crunchy, munchy, colors pop —
Peanut M&M’s can’t be stopped!

** During checkout, select "Other" and add in $0 to avoid any additional donation fee.


** Any additional fees selected goes directly to Zeffy.

Fun Dip item
Fun Dip
$2
Candy Grams for Entire Class item
Candy Grams for Entire Class
$10

Each student in the homeroom class will receive a small pack of Nerds gummy clusters

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!