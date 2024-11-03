eventClosed

Cocoa & Canvas

251 N 14th St

Catasauqua, PA 18032

General admission
$8
Tickets include a 8 x10 canvas, painting supplies and a cup of hot chocolate. Please purchase a ticket for every person attending the event, even if they are not painting. (Due to limited space everyone entering the building must have a ticket). Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian this is not a drop off event.

