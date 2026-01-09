Valentines Chocolate & Flowers

Offered by
About this shop
Beautiful Flower with petals made of ribbon
Beautiful flower made of pieces of ribbon and dipped in glitter of your choice
12 Beautifully handcrafted roses made of ribbon
12 Beautifully handcrafted roses made of ribbon carefully hand dipped in glitter.
4 Milk Chocolate covered strawberries
4 White Chocolate covered strawberries
4 Milk chocolate covered strawberries crafted to look like hearts
4 White chocolate covered strawberries crafted to look like hearts
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!