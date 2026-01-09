Offered by

Shs Fccla Booster Club Inc

About this shop

Valentines Chocolate & Flowers

Singular Plain Rose
$3
Available until Feb 13

Beautiful Flower with petals made of ribbon

Singular Glitter Ribbon Rose
$5
Available until Feb 13

Beautiful flower made of pieces of ribbon and dipped in glitter of your choice

Bouquet of 12 Regular Ribbon Roses
$35
Available until Feb 13

12 Beautifully handcrafted roses made of ribbon

Bouquet of 12 Glitter Ribbon Roses
$40
Available until Feb 13

12 Beautifully handcrafted roses made of ribbon carefully hand dipped in glitter.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries
$6
Available until Feb 13

4 Milk Chocolate covered strawberries

White Chocolate Covered Strawberries
$6
Available until Feb 13

4 White Chocolate covered strawberries

Chocolate Strawberry Hearts
$6
Available until Feb 13

4 Milk chocolate covered strawberries crafted to look like hearts

Milk Chocolate Strawberry hearts
$6
Available until Feb 13

4 White chocolate covered strawberries crafted to look like hearts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!