Valentines Comedy Night

102 Maple St

Evansville, WI 53536, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table for 2
$65

2 general admission tickets, charcuterie board for 2, a bottle of wine of your choice.

Table for 4
$125

4 general admission tickets, Charcuterie board for 4, a bottle of wine of your choice.

Table for 6
$220

6 general admission tickets, charcuterie boards for 6, 2 bottles of wine of your choice.

Company Table
$450

8-10 General admission tickets, 3 bottles of wine of your choice, sign on the table with your company logo.

Bottle Of Wine
$18

your choice of cabernet, chardonnay, or Moscato for your table

Small charcuterie Board
$14

An assortment of meats, cheeses, dried fruits, and nuts. Good for up 2-3 people

Large charcuterie Board
$18

An assortment of meats, cheeses, dried fruits, and nuts. Good for up to 4-6 people.

Sponsor a Table for 2
$50

Sponsor a table for 2 and get your logo on a table during the entire event. (This option does not mean you are renting the table for yourself, this is a marketing opportunity).

Sponsor a Table for 4
$100

Sponsor a table for 4 and get your logo on a table during the entire event. (This option does not mean you are renting the table for yourself, this is a marketing opportunity).

Sponsor a table for 6
$150

Sponsor a table for 6 and get your logo on a table during the entire event. (This option does not mean you are renting the table for yourself, this is a marketing opportunity).

