Sicomac School PTO

Offered by

Sicomac School PTO

About this shop

Add a donation for Sicomac School PTO

$

Sales closed

Valentine's Cookies & Pizza Kits

Sprinkled Sugar Cookie item
Sprinkled Sugar Cookie
$4

Cookie will be distributed as "special treat" during in-class celebrations

Chocolate Chip Cookie item
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4

Cookie will be distributed as "special treat" during in-class celebrations

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie item
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4

Cookie will be distributed as "special treat" during in-class celebrations

Heart shaped pizza kit item
Heart shaped pizza kit
$18

16” preformed heart pizza crust par-baked by Francesca's, homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & instructions. To be distributed at pick-up on Thursday, 2/12.

Round dough pizza kit item
Round dough pizza kit
$16

Shape it yourself with a fresh ball raw pizza dough by Francesca's, homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & instructions. To be distributed at pick-up on Thursday, 2/12.

Gluten free round pizza kit
$16

14” gluten-free pizza crust (CIRCLE) par-baked by Francesca's, homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & instructions. To be distributed at pick-up on Thursday, 2/12.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!