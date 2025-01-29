Valentine's Day at The Ranch

Admission Child - Military/First Responder (age 2 to 17)
$20
Admission is $20 and includes a horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses, barn animalsm Slime Time, Photo Booth and playtime in our fenced play area. Take a selfie, post to your Social Media account and we'll give your child a FREE re-ride ($5 value).
Admission Child - Local/Neighbor (age 2 to 17)
$25
Admission is $25 and includes a horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses, barn animals, Slime Time, Photo Booth, and playtime in our fenced play area. Take a selfie, post to your Social Media account and we'll give your child a FREE re-ride ($5 value).
Admission Child - Non-Resident (age 2 to 17)
$30
Visiting from out of town? Welcome! Admission is $30 and includes a horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses, barn animals, Slime Time, Photo Booth, and playtime in our fenced play area. Take a selfie, post to your Social Media account and we'll give your child a FREE re-ride ($5 value).
Toddler - Ages 6 to 23 months (with paid admission)
free
Your toddler can join in the fun for free if accompanied by an older sibling. $10 extra for Slime Time.
Toddler - Ages 6 to 23 months
$10
Your toddler can join in the fun, horse rides are not included for toddlers under 24 months. Slime Time is included!
Veterans and Seniors
free
Veterans and seniors are welcome during Family Farm Days,
