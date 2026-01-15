Valentine’s Day Dance

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities.
Please make sure you are accompanied by an adult.
Printed Photo, Rose stand, Food and Beverages are not included.
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities.
Please make sure you are accompanied by an adult.
Printed Photo, Rose stand, Food and Beverages are not included.
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities.
Please make sure you are accompanied by an adult.
Printed photo, rose stand, food, and beverages are not included.
Includes
1 pizza
1 drink ( water or juice)
1 slice of pizza
Enjoy a memorable printed picture with backdrop.
includes One rose stem to give to your special friend
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!