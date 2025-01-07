Valentine's Day Dance -- Harana: Serenade Night

2255 Pleasant Hill Rd

Duluth, GA 30096, USA

Valentine's Day Dance -- Kid's Dinner
$25
Kid’s dinner will be a delicious sesame chicken dinner plate. Please let us know if your child has a specific allergy to accommodate. Children 2 and under are free but must sit on a parent's lap or in a high chair (no seat provided). Children 3 and up require a ticket for dinner and a seat.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!