Valentines Day Raffle

About this raffle
Win this amazing bundle from Coat defense. Features and adorable hat and hand bag. the amazing products of prevention powder, shampoo, field coat, thrush coat and clay!! These are must haves in all barns!
With this amazing donation, we are excited to offer a special raffle basket valued at $90, featuring:
- A 10lb bag of **Hoof & Hair Guard**
- A 4lb bag of **Flix Horse Treats**
- A stylish tail bag
- A grooming brush
But that’s not all! 🎉 To show our appreciation, we’re also introducing a **participation award** for the first 20 raffle tickets sold! Each of these lucky participants will receive a trail package that includes:
- Super Gain
- Hoof Guard
- Flix Treats
- Flex Guard
Win a gify basket of a bag of treats and weight tape from Buckeye Nutrition!!! 5 potential winners for this section
The chance to win some amazing supplements!! Three winners available! you could win Gut-x , Osteromax or Calm-x
