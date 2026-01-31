Pivot Point Youth Collaborative

Hosted by

Pivot Point Youth Collaborative

About this event

Valentine's Day Silent Auction

Love in Full Bloom item
Love in Full Bloom
$15

Starting bid

2 8QT seed starting mix bricks, Bulk wildflower seeds, Women's gardening gloves (size LG), 3 piece ANVIL hand tool set, 2 16 inch blue lake planters. Valued at $60.

Be My Caddy item
Be My Caddy
$35

Starting bid

Perfect Practice golf stand bag (6 hole), pack of plastic golf tees, a divot tool and ball marker, a golf towel, and a box of Taylor Made golf balls. Valued at $245.

Wheel You Be Mine item
Wheel You Be Mine
$20

Starting bid

7 piece Armor All car care kit, 94 piece Husky mechanics tool kit, ice scraper, mini car trash can. Valued at $135.

Game On, Valentine item
Game On, Valentine
$20

Starting bid

12 free bowling games to Continental Lanes (Kalamazoo), 2 free movie concession passes and 2 free movie ticket passes to Kalamazoo 10 theatre, at home ping pong game, Uno - Show 'Em No Mercy, Reese's Hearts. Valued at $110.

Love at First Strike item
Love at First Strike
$15

Starting bid

2 movie pass tickets to Three Rivers 6 and 4 free games of bowling to South Lanes (Three Rivers), Bag of Reeses Dipped Animal Crackers, deck of playing cards, game of Uno. Valued at $50.

Sweethearts & Strikes item
Sweethearts & Strikes
$15

Starting bid

12 free games of bowling to Continental Lanes (Kalamazoo), 2 free movie and 2 free movie concession passes to Kalamazoo 10, Bag of Reese's Hearts, and Uno-Show 'Em No Mercy card game. Valued at $75.

