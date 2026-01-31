Valentine's Day Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
2 8QT seed starting mix bricks, Bulk wildflower seeds, Women's gardening gloves (size LG), 3 piece ANVIL hand tool set, 2 16 inch blue lake planters. Valued at $60.
Starting bid
Perfect Practice golf stand bag (6 hole), pack of plastic golf tees, a divot tool and ball marker, a golf towel, and a box of Taylor Made golf balls. Valued at $245.
Starting bid
7 piece Armor All car care kit, 94 piece Husky mechanics tool kit, ice scraper, mini car trash can. Valued at $135.
Starting bid
12 free bowling games to Continental Lanes (Kalamazoo), 2 free movie concession passes and 2 free movie ticket passes to Kalamazoo 10 theatre, at home ping pong game, Uno - Show 'Em No Mercy, Reese's Hearts. Valued at $110.
Starting bid
2 movie pass tickets to Three Rivers 6 and 4 free games of bowling to South Lanes (Three Rivers), Bag of Reeses Dipped Animal Crackers, deck of playing cards, game of Uno. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
12 free games of bowling to Continental Lanes (Kalamazoo), 2 free movie and 2 free movie concession passes to Kalamazoo 10, Bag of Reese's Hearts, and Uno-Show 'Em No Mercy card game. Valued at $75.
