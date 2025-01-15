Valentines Dinner

Pay what you can, all proceeds will go to help send students to summer camp. You can make a donation here through your card, or bring cash or check to the event. The ticketing platform Zeffy will prompt you to give a donation to the platform, this is entirely optional.

Pay what you can, all proceeds will go to help send students to summer camp. You can make a donation here through your card, or bring cash or check to the event. The ticketing platform Zeffy will prompt you to give a donation to the platform, this is entirely optional.

More details...