Hosted by

KC PAWS

About this event

Sales closed

Valentine's Gift Baskets Auction

Pick-up location

7833 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114, USA

The Ultimate Valentine item
The Ultimate Valentine
$50

Starting bid

$150 Fresh Flowers Gift Certificate

1 Bottle of Wine

Pink Plush Bear

Candy Bouquet with heart balloon

M&M Chocolate Bark

Date night scratch off game

Waxin Co Candle

Pink body Scrub

You Make Me Melt item
You Make Me Melt
$35

Starting bid

Mini Fondue Pot

Dark Chocolate Melts

White Chocolate Melts

Pretzels

Hazelnut Wafers

Strawberry Wafers

Vanilla Bean Marshmallows

Bottle of Champagne

He's the One item
He's the One
$40

Starting bid

Russel Stover's Chocolate Heart

Built Puff Chocolate Protein Bars

Valentines Bear Plush

Squatch Wood Barrel Bourbon Soap Bar and Body Wash

Squatch Deodorant

Dude Wipes

Dove Dark Chocolate Hearts

Tank 7

Boulevard Brewery Beer

Movie Date Night item
Movie Date Night
$35

Starting bid

$50 Dinner and a Movie Gift card

2 sets of Popcorn and Hershey Chocolate

Kettle Corn and White Cheddar Seasoning

Sour Patch Hearts

2 Mexican Cokes

Dove Chocolate Hearts

Paws and Pours item
Paws and Pours
$25

Starting bid

Valentines Milk Bone Treats

Piggy Plush Squeaky Toy

2 pack heart chew toy

Love rope toy

Cupcake Squeaker toy

All Natural Dog Bone

Red Kong

Rough Day Wine

KC PAWS Spa Day Certificate

For The Love of Dogs item
For The Love of Dogs
$25

Starting bid

Beef Jerky Treats

Hugs and Cookies Peanut Butter Dog Treats

Valentines Themed Toys

Valentines Collar Charms

KC Paws Spa Day Certificate

Brie Mine: Charcuterie Gift Basket item
Brie Mine: Charcuterie Gift Basket
$65

Starting bid

Build Your Own Charcuterie Board:
Bottle of Wine
Heart Shaped Platter

Cheese Tool Set

Crackers
Honey Goat Cheese
Wild Mushroom Brie Cheese
Black Pepper Toscano Cheese
Rosemary Olive Oil Asiago Cheese
Mix of Charcuterie Meats
Strawberry Yogurt Drops
Dark Chocolate Hearts
Blackberries

Matching wine decanter and champagne glass set

Pawtrait of Love item
Pawtrait of Love
$35

Starting bid

Heart shaped wooden hanging custom pet portrait by Dapper Dog Design CO

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