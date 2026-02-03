Valentine's Gift Baskets Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$150 Fresh Flowers Gift Certificate
1 Bottle of Wine
Pink Plush Bear
Candy Bouquet with heart balloon
M&M Chocolate Bark
Date night scratch off game
Waxin Co Candle
Pink body Scrub
Starting bid
Mini Fondue Pot
Dark Chocolate Melts
White Chocolate Melts
Pretzels
Hazelnut Wafers
Strawberry Wafers
Vanilla Bean Marshmallows
Bottle of Champagne
Starting bid
Russel Stover's Chocolate Heart
Built Puff Chocolate Protein Bars
Valentines Bear Plush
Squatch Wood Barrel Bourbon Soap Bar and Body Wash
Squatch Deodorant
Dude Wipes
Dove Dark Chocolate Hearts
Tank 7
Boulevard Brewery Beer
Starting bid
$50 Dinner and a Movie Gift card
2 sets of Popcorn and Hershey Chocolate
Kettle Corn and White Cheddar Seasoning
Sour Patch Hearts
2 Mexican Cokes
Dove Chocolate Hearts
Starting bid
Valentines Milk Bone Treats
Piggy Plush Squeaky Toy
2 pack heart chew toy
Love rope toy
Cupcake Squeaker toy
All Natural Dog Bone
Red Kong
Rough Day Wine
KC PAWS Spa Day Certificate
Starting bid
Beef Jerky Treats
Hugs and Cookies Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Valentines Themed Toys
Valentines Collar Charms
KC Paws Spa Day Certificate
Starting bid
Build Your Own Charcuterie Board:
Bottle of Wine
Heart Shaped Platter
Cheese Tool Set
Crackers
Honey Goat Cheese
Wild Mushroom Brie Cheese
Black Pepper Toscano Cheese
Rosemary Olive Oil Asiago Cheese
Mix of Charcuterie Meats
Strawberry Yogurt Drops
Dark Chocolate Hearts
Blackberries
Matching wine decanter and champagne glass set
Starting bid
Heart shaped wooden hanging custom pet portrait by Dapper Dog Design CO
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