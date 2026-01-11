Monte Carlo Night

About this event
Lebanon, OH 45036, USA
USE THIS ONLY IF YOU HAVE A CONFIRMED AND RESERVED TICKET. WE ARE SOLD OUT.
-Entry to gaming floor
-Heavy appetizers all night
-Complimentary sparkling wine toast
-One free entry into the high roller raffle
Elks Bucks have NO CASH VALUE.
They can only be redeemed for prizes (raffles, drinks, etc.) and used for game play during the event. So use them to win!
They cannot be “cashed out” for money at any point.
Elks Bucks have NO CASH VALUE.
They can only be redeemed for prizes (raffles, drinks, etc.) and used for game play during the event. So use them to win!
They cannot be “cashed out” for money at any point.
Elks Bucks have NO CASH VALUE.
They can only be redeemed for prizes (raffles, drinks, etc.) and used for game play during the event. So use them to win!
They cannot be “cashed out” for money at any point.
-8 Tickets and reserved VIP Seating
-All the perks of sponsorship tickets
-VIP table signage
-Bonus VIP Cocktail vouchers
-Elks Bucks "Starter Pack" for gaming tables
-VIP call out and recognition during event
$
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