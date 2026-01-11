Lebanon Elks #422

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Lebanon Elks #422

About this event

Monte Carlo Night

29 E Mulberry St

Lebanon, OH 45036, USA

Individual Non-Sponsored Ticket
$25

USE THIS ONLY IF YOU HAVE A CONFIRMED AND RESERVED TICKET. WE ARE SOLD OUT.


-Entry to gaming floor

-Heavy appetizers all night

-Complimentary sparkling wine toast

-One free entry into the high roller raffle

$2,000 Elks Bucks Donation
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Elks Bucks have NO CASH VALUE.

They can only be redeemed for prizes (raffles, drinks, etc.) and used for game play during the event. So use them to win!


They cannot be “cashed out” for money at any point.

$5,000 Elks Bucks Donation
$40

Elks Bucks have NO CASH VALUE.

They can only be redeemed for prizes (raffles, drinks, etc.) and used for game play during the event. So use them to win!


They cannot be “cashed out” for money at any point.

$15,000 Elks Bucks Donation
$100

Elks Bucks have NO CASH VALUE.

They can only be redeemed for prizes (raffles, drinks, etc.) and used for game play during the event. So use them to win!


They cannot be “cashed out” for money at any point.

VIP Table Reservation
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-8 Tickets and reserved VIP Seating

-All the perks of sponsorship tickets

-VIP table signage

-Bonus VIP Cocktail vouchers

-Elks Bucks "Starter Pack" for gaming tables

-VIP call out and recognition during event

Add a donation for Lebanon Elks #422

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