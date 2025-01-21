Valentines Photo Shoot 2025

Each slot is for a single "subject," which can include up to three animals. Each session will yield 2-3 photos. If you would like individual photos or multiple slots for additional animals, please complete a separate registration for each. Please note that all bookings are non-refundable.

Each slot is for a single "subject," which can include up to three animals. Each session will yield 2-3 photos. If you would like individual photos or multiple slots for additional animals, please complete a separate registration for each. Please note that all bookings are non-refundable.

More details...