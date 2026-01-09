Valentine's Day Raffle Baskets

Hosted by
About this raffle
2 bottles of nail polish, Hello Kitty Press on
nails, Emory board, LaBubu hand cream.
Pink LED watch, gold charm bracelet,
elephant ring holder, “jewel” necklace holder.
Harry Potter Mini Book Bag and Candy
Frozen and Minnie Mouse Molds, 9 containers of mini playdough.
Unicorn Dream Catcher Maker, Jewelry Bead Kit, extra beads, 2 ring pops, pen and mini notebook
2 water blasters, Velcro toss and catch game, 2 jump ropes, spray chalk, bubbles
Soap making kit, large candle, mocha body care, candy
Custom made Cocktail Tumbler, 2 martini glasses, men’s manicure kit, chap stick
Toolbox with electric screwdriver, chocolate tools, measuring tape, Bronco gloves, socks
2 Paint with Water! Books. 2 paint cupcake figures, heart pen, colored pencils, 2 mini etch-a-sketch
Unicorn Journal with fuzzy pen and Teddy bear
Fox Journal with Fuzzy pen, Teddy bear, hair scrunchie, valentines candy
Besties journal with Gummy Bear pencil, Sequin Tumbler, 2 Ring Pops, Gummy Bear Pencil, hair scrunchie
Kitty Cat Journal with Fuzzy pen, Teddy bear, hair scrunchie.
Apples to Apples Junior game with $20 Mazza Pizza gift
Includes Mattel Barbie, nail polish kit, pack of Barbie accessories, lollipop and hair scrunchie
Game of Life and $20 Mazza Pizza gift card.
Certificate for 4 admission tickets for a 2026 Home UT Football Game. Men’s chap stick, Candy.
Certificate for 4 admission tickets for a 2026 Home UT Basketball Game. Men’s chap stick, Candy.
Every Man Jack Beard Care Bundle, beard trimming scissors, chap stick.
Monopoly Knockout and $20 Mazza Pizza gift card.
4 bottles of BWW sauce, sweat band, $20 gift certificate.
Custom made drink tumbler, cooler bag, candy bars
Custom made Vader and Leia coffee mug set, floor mat, 2 comic books, Vader socks, wallet and Star Wars candy
Alien Elf (Dobby) Building Block Set, “Wizards Welcome, Muggles Tolerated” floor mat 2ft.x 1.5ft, Hedwig socks, candy
4 admission tickets to the National Museum of the Great Lakes downtown, 2 cups.
*Option to do museum tour that is open year-round OR museum and boat tour when boat is open May through October. *
Custom made “Superdad” 2XL shirt, coffee mug, k-cups and valentines cand
