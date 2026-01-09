Hosted by

Parent Booster Usa Inc

About this raffle

Valentine's Day Raffle Baskets

Basket #1 - Girl's Manicure Kit
$1

2 bottles of nail polish, Hello Kitty Press on

nails, Emory board, LaBubu hand cream.

Basket #2 - Girl's Accessories
$1

Pink LED watch, gold charm bracelet,

elephant ring holder, “jewel” necklace holder.

Basket #3 - Harry Potter Basket
$1

 Harry Potter Mini Book Bag and Candy

Basket #4 - Playdoh Basket
$1

Frozen and Minnie Mouse Molds, 9 containers of mini playdough.

Basket #5 - Girls Craft Basket
$1

Unicorn Dream Catcher Maker, Jewelry Bead Kit, extra beads, 2 ring pops, pen and mini notebook

Basket #6 - Summer Fun Basket
$1

2 water blasters, Velcro toss and catch game, 2 jump ropes, spray chalk, bubbles

Basket # 7 -- Relaxation Basket
$1

Soap making kit, large candle, mocha body care, candy

Basket #8 - James Bond 007 Basket
$1

Custom made Cocktail Tumbler, 2 martini glasses, men’s manicure kit, chap stick

Basket #9 - Dad's Toot Kit Basket
$1

Toolbox with electric screwdriver, chocolate tools, measuring tape, Bronco gloves, socks

Basket #10 - Girls Paint Basket
$1

2 Paint with Water! Books. 2 paint cupcake figures, heart pen, colored pencils, 2 mini etch-a-sketch

Basket #11 - Unicorn Journal Basket
$1

Unicorn Journal with fuzzy pen and Teddy bear

Basket #12 - Fox Journal Basket
$1

Fox Journal with Fuzzy pen, Teddy bear, hair scrunchie, valentines candy

Basket #13 - Besties Basket
$1

Besties journal with Gummy Bear pencil, Sequin Tumbler, 2 Ring Pops, Gummy Bear Pencil, hair scrunchie

Basket # 14 - Kitty Journal Basket
$1

Kitty Cat Journal with Fuzzy pen, Teddy bear, hair scrunchie.

Basket #15 - Family Game Night
$1

Apples to Apples Junior game with $20 Mazza Pizza gift

Basket #16 - Barbie Basket
$1

Includes Mattel Barbie, nail polish kit, pack of Barbie accessories, lollipop and hair scrunchie

Basket #17 - Family Game Night
$1

Game of Life and $20 Mazza Pizza gift card.

Basket #18 - University of Toledo Football Basket
$1

Certificate for 4 admission tickets for a 2026 Home UT Football Game. Men’s chap stick, Candy.

Basket #19 - University of Toledo Basketball Basket
$1

Certificate for 4 admission tickets for a 2026 Home UT Basketball Game. Men’s chap stick, Candy.

Basket #20 - Beard Grooming Basket
$1

Every Man Jack Beard Care Bundle, beard trimming scissors, chap stick.

Basket #21 - Family Game Night Basket
$1

Monopoly Knockout and $20 Mazza Pizza gift card.

Basket #22 - Buffalo Wild Wings Basket
$1

4 bottles of BWW sauce, sweat band, $20 gift certificate.

Basket #23 - Ohio State Basket
$1

Custom made drink tumbler, cooler bag, candy bars

Basket #24 - "I Am Your Father" Star Wars Basket
$1

Custom made Vader and Leia coffee mug set, floor mat, 2 comic books, Vader socks, wallet and Star Wars candy

Basket #2 - Wizard Basket
$1

Alien Elf (Dobby) Building Block Set, “Wizards Welcome, Muggles Tolerated” floor mat 2ft.x 1.5ft, Hedwig socks, candy

Basket #26 - All Aboard Basket
$1

4 admission tickets to the National Museum of the Great Lakes downtown, 2 cups.
*Option to do museum tour that is open year-round OR museum and boat tour when boat is open May through October. *

Basket #27 - It's Super Dad! Basket
$1

Custom made “Superdad” 2XL shirt, coffee mug, k-cups and valentines cand

Add a donation for Parent Booster Usa Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!