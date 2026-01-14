Valentines Wreath Crafting Table

Hosted by
About this event
$
You are choosing center design for the wreath; you will choose the wreath color after you select center design for purchase.
Note: You will paint/stain the center any color you choose, these are just patterns to choose from.
You are choosing center design for the wreath; you will choose the wreath color after you select center design for purchase.
Note: You will paint/stain the center any color you choose, these are just patterns to choose from.
You are choosing center design for the wreath; you will choose the wreath color after you select center design for purchase.
Note: You will paint/stain the center any color you choose, these are just patterns to choose from.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!