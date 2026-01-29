San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

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San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

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ValenTUNES: Singing Telegrams from the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus - 2026 ❤️

LIVE: 1 Song - Solo
$75

A song from our list selected by you. Sung live by a solo member from the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus. Note: address must be in San Diego City Zip Code limits only.

VIRTUAL: 1 song
$30

A song from our list selected by you. Sung and recorded by a member of the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus. The video will be sent via an email link.

VIRTUAL: 1 Song with Recorded Message
$50

A song from our list selected by you. Sung and recorded by a member of the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus. The video will be sent via an email link. A custom message of your choice will be added for your loved one.

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