ValenTUNES: Singing Telegrams from the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus - 2026 ❤️

Offered by
About this shop
A song from our list selected by you. Sung live by a solo member from the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus. Note: address must be in San Diego City Zip Code limits only.
A song from our list selected by you. Sung and recorded by a member of the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus. The video will be sent via an email link.
A song from our list selected by you. Sung and recorded by a member of the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus. The video will be sent via an email link. A custom message of your choice will be added for your loved one.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!