Valeo Swag to support Kiefer Foundation Silent Auction📣
Valeo Woman Down Vest ✨ Size Small
$35
Size : Small - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : Small - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Woman Down Vest ✨ Size Medium
$35
Size : Medium - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : Medium - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Woman Down Vest ✨ Size Large
$35
Size : Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Woman Down Vest ✨ Size X-Large
$35
Size : X-Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : X-Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Woman Down Vest ✨Size 2X-Large
$35
Size : 2X-Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : 2X-Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Man Down Vest ✨ Size Small
$35
Size : Small - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : Small - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Man Down Vest ✨ Size Medium
$35
Size : Medium - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : Medium - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Man Down Vest ✨ Size Large
$35
Size : Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Man Down Vest ✨ Size X-Large
$35
Size : X-Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : X-Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Man Down Vest ✨ Size 2X-Large
$35
Size : 2X-Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Size : 2X-Large - Color: Deep Black -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: Staying warm while on the go has never been easier with our Packable Puffy Vest. Thanks to a water-repellent fabric coating and finish, you'll remain comfortable no matter where your day takes you -
100% polyester shell and lining, 2.4 ounce, 100% polyfill insulation, Front zippered pockets, Reverse coil zippers, Adjustable locking drawcord at hem, Port Pocket Team for decoration access, Dyed-to-match drawstring carrying pouch included.
Valeo Woman Quarter Zips ✨ Size Small
$45
Size : Small - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : Small - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Valeo Woman Quarter Zips ✨ Size Medium
$45
Size : Medium - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : Medium - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Valeo Woman Quarter Zips ✨ Size Large
$45
Size : Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Valeo Woman Quarter Zips ✨ Size X-Large
$45
Size : X-Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : X-Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Valeo Woman Quarter Zips ✨ Size 2X-Large
$45
Size : 2X-Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : 2X-Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Valeo Man Quarter Zips ✨ Size Small
$45
Size : Small - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : Small - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Valeo Man Quarter Zips ✨ Size Medium
$45
Size : Medium - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : Medium - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Valeo Man Quarter Zips ✨ Size Large
$45
Size : Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Valeo Man Quarter Zips ✨ Size X-Large
$45
Size : X-Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : X-Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Valeo Man Quarter Zips ✨ Size 2X-Large
$45
Size : 2X-Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Size : 2X-Large - Color: True Navy -
Valeo Logo to be included after purchase -
Product Description: For exercise or errands, this pullover is warm enough to keep the cold at bay--yet soft, lightweight and non-bulky. This versatile style also has an anti-pill finish -
4.6-ounce, 100% polyester microfleece, Clear coil zipper with dyed-to-match chain stitching and taping, open cuffs and hem.
Add a donation for Valeo North America Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!