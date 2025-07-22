VCPC - Fall Festival's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
See the Minnesota Gophers Football Team as they face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday October 11th at 6pm. The winning bid will receive two great seats located in Section 108, Row 18. Put on your maroon and gold to go cheer those Gophers to victory! Courtesy of Norm Chervany.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come watch the Minnesota Timberwolves battle the Sacramento Kings on Friday, November 14th, 2025 at 7pm. The winning bidder receives 2 tickets in Section 120, Row L, Seats 8 & 9. Howl the Wolves onto victory courtesy of Greg and Mary Rom!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid on this 4-pack of Men's Gopher Hockey tickets for Saturday November 15th against the Long Island University Sharks. These great seats are located in Section 20, Row 11 donated by Norm Chervany. Ski-U-Ma!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Norm Chervany has donated 4 tickets to watch the Gopher Men's Basketball Team take on the Campbell University Fighting Camels on Sunday December 21st. You will have great seats in Section 120 Row 11 behind the hoop. Come to the Barn and cheer on those Golden Gophers!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Let's go Gophers! Here's your chance to cheer on the Men's Basketball Team as they battle the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The game is Monday, December 29th and your seats will be located just behind the hoop in Section 120 Row 11. Come feel the energy of the Barn and sing the Minnesota Rouser! Donated by Norm Chervany.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mary and Greg Rom have donated two tickets to watch the Timberwolves take on the Miami Heat Tuesday, January 6th, 2026 at 7pm. Come watch these two playoff contenders battle it out on the court! The two tickets are located in Section 120, Row L, Seats 8 & 9.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Here's your chance to cheer on the Timberwolves as they make a push to the playoffs! Come watch the Wolves battle the Western Division rival Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday March 3rd, 2026 at 7pm. The winning bidder will receive two tickets in Section 120, Row L, Seats 8 & 9. Thank you Mary and Greg Rom for the donation!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come spend an evening at Granite City! 2 Appetizers, 2 Meals, a Growler, 2 Growler Fills, and 2x $5 off your next visit!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come enjoy drinks at Utepils Brewing Company and bring your friends! 4 beverages of your choice and a growler full of your favorite to take home!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Leave your rake in the shed! Valley Member David Hole runs his own yard service company TheHoleYard. David is offering a fall leaf removal service for the winning bidder. (Those not winning may receive a notification for a discounted service)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come play a round with your friends at Brookview Golf Course! 4x 18-hole green fees included. (power carts not included)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Need a mower or snow blower tuned up or repaired? The winning bidder will receive a mower or blower service voucher up to $150 at Frattallone's Ace Hardware & Garden in New Hope.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come enjoy lunch, dinner, or brunch at Milton's in Crystal. Amazing food, wonderful decor, and great wine pours. The winning bidder will receive a $100 gift card.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Brandon Novy knows a lot about air travel. He used to travel two to three times a month! He also understands the stress of trying to find parking or waiting for a rideshare, so he is
offering to drive you to the airport!
Brandon is willing to take a morning or afternoon off of work to take you to the airport.
(Offer valid in the Twin Cities metropolitan area.)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pat Daily makes DELICIOUS Christmas candies. Bid on a box of assorted treats including hand-dipped real chocolates with various fillings and caramels. Will be delivered in time for Christmas!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valley Member David Hole runs his own yard service company TheHoleYard. David is offering a spring/summer yard service for the winning bidder. Let David come mow your lawn so you don't have to! (Those not winning may receive a notification for a discounted service)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gracie Perry is a certified baby sitter and will watch your children for an evening so you can go out!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Terry Goslinga is a master with small engines. He is offering a snow blower tune-up to get you ready for winter. With the winning bid Terry will pick up, tune, and deliver your snow blower (additional needed parts may be extra).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Jay Tracy will come play a concert for you and your friends! Enjoy his wonderful guitar playing and tunes for your event or a personal concert.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come play 9 holes of golf with friends on the beautiful New Hope Village Golf Course. 4 green fees included for the winning bidder (Carts would be extra).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come see a show at Elision Playhouse Theater. 2 tickets for one show redeemable through May 2026.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come get a great haircut at Legend's Barbershop in Crystal from Elroy, who holds the most 5-star reviews at Legend's!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The winning bidder will receive a great haircut from JC at Legend's Barbershop - a $40 value!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come get a tattoo or refresh your ink at Tough Luck Tattoo in Crystal! The winning bidder will receive a $100 gift certificate towards services. (Winning bidder must be 18 or older)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thinking about another piercing? Come get one from Jade at Unhinged Piercings & Accessories in Minnetonka! With this winning bid you will receive a $60 gift certificate to use on a piercing of your choice. Contact Jade to talk about piercing options! (Winning bidder must be 18 or older) *Certificate can be used on a piercing for someone under 18 with parent present.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy 3 signature sauces - Parmesan Garlic, Jammin' Jalapeño, and Asian Zing - and a $20 gift card towards your favorite wings. Courtesy of the Buffalo Wild Wings 5590 West Broadway location in Crystal.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Terry Goslinga is a master with small engines. He is offering a lawn mower tune-up to get you ready for summer. With the winning bid Terry will pick up, tune, and deliver your lawn mower (additional needed parts may be extra).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a delicious 8" Bundt Cake for your next party or sweet tooth craving from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Serves approximately 8 people.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is the basket that all the cool kids want! Push pop fidgets, taco and game controller post-it note pads, Goofy Gooey, light up ring and bracelet, and a Lego pencil holder are all included in this prize basket.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Courtesy of the Music & Worship Committee, this basket includes cookies, cakes, crackers, spreads, and more!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This grilling bucket from Ace Hardware in New Hope is essential for your next BBQ. Grill tools, sauces and snack mix all in here. You even get the bucket!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come enjoy a wonderful three-course plant-based dinner for four at the Anderson's house! Last year's guests said: "Wow! It was really good!" A wine pairing will be included if desired. Relax and enjoy an evening free of dishes and full of deliciousness!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Game night just leveled up! This basket includes Tenzi, Tenzi Cards, Buildzi, Slapzi, and Trio. Hours of fun for the whole family! Courtesy of the Personnel Committee.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a delicious, dairy-free soup each month from November to March! For 5 months savor choices of Minestrone, Taco Chili, White Chicken Chili, Vegetable Beef, or Bacon Butternut Squash. Made and delivered by Kelsie Hagelin!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
With this winning bid Charlie Rudeen will pick up your bagged or piled leaves, branches, and yard waste delivering to a local yard waste facility. Multiple loads if needed! Date to be determined mutually by both parties but before the snow flies.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hunter Sheldon is a professional bike mechanic and is offering a bike tune-up to the highest bidder. Hunter will take care of all the adjustments needed to your breaks derailleurs, and wheels, and moving parts to make your bike run smoothly (additional needed parts may be extra which Hunter will consult you with). Hunter will pick up your bike from church and have it back to you in about a week. Give your bike the care it needs so you can get back out pedaling!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hunter Sheldon is donating a second bike tune-up for our Fall Festival Auction! As a professional bike mechanic, Hunter will give your bike the care that it needs to run smoothly (if additional parts are needed this may be extra - Hunter will consult upon bike inspection). Bring your bike to church and Hunter will collect and return after around a week. Treat your bike to the service it needs!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Minnesota Sports Fan Basket is full of great items from your favorite teams! This package donated by Greg and Mary Rom includes 3 Timberwolves T-Shirts (XL), 1 Lynx T-Shirt (XL), a Golden Gophers cap, a Wild cap, 4 Timberwolves caps, and a Naz Reid bobblehead. All of this is sure to delight your Minnesota sports lover!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This framed water color painting will bring calm serenity to your room. The crashing water will remind you of trips to Lake Superior or the ocean. Complete your space with this beautiful painting donated by Greg and Mary Rom.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautiful Fifth Origins cape (one size) could be yours! Crafted by a woman owned company in Amsterdam that employs Artisans in India and pays a fair wage, it is made of bamboo and organic cotton. As the chill in the air starts setting in, wrap yourself in this stylish piece that effortlessly adapts to your wardrobe! Donated by Jackie Goiffon.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Forget the textbooks - this backpack is filled with fun! 3 fidgets, a juggling set, and an origami book could all be yours with the winning bid. Mom and dad, we won't judge if you keep it for yourself!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
No more hiding, you'll be shining like you're born to be! We want to set you free with this must-have K-Pop Demon Hunters Fall Festival basket. It includes a small 39" by 28" throw blanket, Saja Boys bag, jewelry making kit, and plenty of Huntr/x stickers to decorate everywhere. Takedown your competition and win this bid!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Want to impress at your next party? With this charcuterie set you will awe your guests with a beautiful spread. Chip and dip bowls, bamboo boards and tools, and an olive oil sprayer with carrying case can all be yours. Plus a $30 Trader Joe's gift card to fill it!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Rather than taking this basket home, help by being the official donor of this basket of boy items to Crisis Nursery. You will be giving 1 hoodie, 6 pair of shorts, 2 sets of pajamas (Spider-Man and Ninja Turtles), 1pair of shoes, underwear(7) and socks(10). This gift adds more for the kids at the Nursery to choose what to wear for their day.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This basket of girl items will be donated to Crisis Nursery on your behalf. You will be giving 1 hoodie, 4 pair of shorts, 1 3-piece pajama set (Minnie Mouse), 1 dress, 3 short sleeved shirts, 2 pair of shoes, underwear (14), and 2 sets of socks (each 10 pair). Be a hero by providing Crisis Nursery with new girl clothes as the official donor of this basket!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The winning bidder of this basket will be donating to PRISM's Birthday Supply Room. This basket will help a family celebrate a child's birthday when times are tight. Included in your donation will be a cake and frosting mix, a pillow cat stuffy, a Kanoodle game, and gift bags.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Everyone should be celebrated on their birthday. The winning bidder of this donation basket will make that happen by contributing to PRISM's Birthday Supply Room. It contains cake and frosting mix, a pillow bear stuffy, a Brainometry game, and gift bags.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You can be the shining star for someone in need at Clare Terrace. As the winning bidder you will be donating a basket of kitchen supplies including knives, a toaster, rice maker, and more!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Clare Housing uses affordable supportive housing to create home, health, and hope for over 300 people living with and affected by HIV each year. With your donation of this bedding basket you will help one of these residents sleep well!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative helps build safe affordable housing for those in need. This donation basket will help a new resident moving into Emerson Village providing them with cleaning supplies that others may take for granted. Bring joy to someone with this donation of household supplies!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing