Valley Family Practice Gift Card

Enter to win a $400 gift card! 🙀
Redeemable for either 30 units of Botox or 1 lip filler at Valley Family Practice. 💉
Whether you're looking to smooth out fine lines with Botox or add volume and contour with filler, this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a little rejuvenation. Don't miss your chance to win this amazing prize and enhance your natural beauty! 👄
📍 3524 Heathrow Way, Medford, OR 97504
🔗 https://www.valleyfamilypracticellc.com/
Raffle tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 11:59pm on 2/27/25. 🎟 The winner will be announced on 2/28/25.
Enter to win a $400 gift card! 🙀
Redeemable for either 30 units of Botox or 1 lip filler at Valley Family Practice. 💉
Whether you're looking to smooth out fine lines with Botox or add volume and contour with filler, this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a little rejuvenation. Don't miss your chance to win this amazing prize and enhance your natural beauty! 👄
📍 3524 Heathrow Way, Medford, OR 97504
🔗 https://www.valleyfamilypracticellc.com/
Raffle tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 11:59pm on 2/27/25. 🎟 The winner will be announced on 2/28/25.
Add a donation for Melly Cat Rescue
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!