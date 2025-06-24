Offered by

Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Membership Dues 2026

Regular Membership
$350

Valid for one year

$150.00 Local Dues, $190.00 National Dues $10.00 Per Capita

Life Membership (Golden or Diamond)
$160

Valid for one year

150.00 Local Dues $10.00 Per Capita

Regular Membership w/ Late Fee
$360

Valid for one year

* If currently Financial and remitted between 10/1 & 12/31 $150.00 Local Dues, $190.00 National Dues $10.00 Per Capita $10.00 Late Fee

Regular Membership w/ Reinstatement
$365

Valid for one year

* If currently not financial and remitted after 12/31 $150.00 Local Dues, $190.00 National Dues $10.00 Per Capita $15.00 Reinstatement Fee

Regular Membership w/ Reinstatement- 2 yr+
$380

Valid for one year

* If currently not financial for 2 or more years $150.00 Local Dues, $190.00 National Dues $10.00 Per Capita $30.00 Reinstatement Fee

Late Fee Balance Due by 12/31
$10

Valid for one year

This option is used if the financial secretary has contacted you for a balance due before 12/31

Late Fee Shortage Balance Due
$5

Valid for one year

This option is used if the financial secretary has contacted you for a balance due .

MAL XFR -Local Dues & XFR fee
$175

Valid for one year

This option is used to pay local dues($150) and the MAL transfer fee ($25) for a Soror currently financial as a Member at large transferring to VFAC

After 12/31 Late Fee Balance due
$15

Valid for one year

This option is used if the financial secretary has contacted you for a balance due before 12/31

Transfer from Member At Large
$375

Valid for one year

$150.00 Local Dues, $190.00 National Dues $10.00 Per Capita $25.00 transfer fee from member at large to regular


Transfer from Member At Large - Late Fee before 12/31
$385

Valid for one year

$150.00 Local Dues, $190.00 National Dues $10.00 Per Capita

$10.00 Late fee before 12/31 $25.00 transfer fee from member at large to regular


Transfer from Member At Large - Late Fee after 12/31
$390

Valid for one year

$150.00 Local Dues, $190.00 National Dues $10.00 Per Capita

$15.00 Late fee after 12/31 $25.00 transfer fee from member at large to regular


Pay balance Due to Paypal
Pay what you can

Valid for one year

Pay the amount the financial secretary advised was due. Likely because paypal was used and fees were taken out causing the shortage .

Local Dues Payment
$150

Valid for one year

$150 for local dues

