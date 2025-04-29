Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.'s Silent Auction

In 1993, Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. erected the Patriots of African Descent Monument in Valley Forge National Historical Park. The monument is the first in a National Historical Park that honors the contributions made by the Black soldiers who fought in the American Revolutionary War.

