Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Eagles Football Jersey
$350

A stitched Eagles Jersey autographed by Jalen Hurts, Superbowl LIX MVP.
Framed Patriots Print
$50

In 1993, Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. erected the Patriots of African Descent Monument in Valley Forge National Historical Park. The monument is the first in a National Historical Park that honors the contributions made by the Black soldiers who fought in the American Revolutionary War.
7 Night Accomodations in Martha's Vineyard, Oak Bluffs, MA
$600

Escape to the beautiful shores of Martha’s Vineyard! Enjoy a one-week stay at a stunning private home. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat, family adventure, or a romantic getaway, this trip promises relaxation, charm, and memories that will last a lifetime. • Available during May/June/September/October 2025 and 2026 (subject to availability)

