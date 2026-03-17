Valley Mills FFA Connections' Vintage Boho Purse Raffle

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About this raffle
Names will randomly be assigned to a prize wheel and the drawing will be done live during our Annual Dinner and Auction, Saturday, April 11, 2026.
Do not need to be present to win!
5 chances for $100
Names will randomly be assigned to a prize wheel and the drawing will be done live during our Annual Dinner and Auction, Saturday, April 11, 2026.
Do not need to be present to win!
$
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