Valley Mills FFA Connections

Hosted by

Valley Mills FFA Connections

About this raffle

Valley Mills FFA Connections' Vintage Boho Purse Raffle

One chance of winning
$25

Names will randomly be assigned to a prize wheel and the drawing will be done live during our Annual Dinner and Auction, Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Do not need to be present to win!

5 chance for $100
$100

5 chances for $100

Names will randomly be assigned to a prize wheel and the drawing will be done live during our Annual Dinner and Auction, Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Do not need to be present to win!

Add a donation for Valley Mills FFA Connections

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!