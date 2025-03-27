Valley Of The Moon Music Festival Silent Auction

Delight in magnificent views from a hilltop ranch while relishing the artistry of violinist Rachell Ellen Wong and reveling in the wonder of Chez Panisse-inspired pizza straight from the rustic wood-fired oven — this event for 8 will be a feast for the senses! ✨Date: Wednesday, July 23rd at 6 PM. ✨Hosted by Nancy and Tony Lilly. Valued at $3,500

Delight in magnificent views from a hilltop ranch while relishing the artistry of violinist Rachell Ellen Wong and reveling in the wonder of Chez Panisse-inspired pizza straight from the rustic wood-fired oven — this event for 8 will be a feast for the senses! ✨Date: Wednesday, July 23rd at 6 PM. ✨Hosted by Nancy and Tony Lilly. Valued at $3,500

More details...