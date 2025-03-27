Valley Of The Moon Music Festival Silent Auction

Delight in magnificent views from a hilltop ranch while relishing the artistry of violinist Rachell Ellen Wong and reveling in the wonder of Chez Panisse-inspired pizza straight from the rustic wood-fired oven — this event for 8 will be a feast for the senses! ✨Date: Wednesday, July 23rd at 6 PM. ✨Hosted by Nancy and Tony Lilly. Valued at $3,500
Music Meets Menu - An Elegant English Evening
$1,000
Starting bid
Savor selected pieces for cello and piano by Elgar and Vaughan Williams in a setting inspired
by the English Arts and Crafts movement, then follow on with a delectable multi-course wine
and food pairing for eight people. ✨Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025 at 5 PM.
✨Hosted by Kelly and Randy Hicks. Valued at $7,000
Music Meets Menu - Al Fresco Mediterranean with Views
$1,000
Starting bid
Set on a hillside deck with sweeping views at sunset, this evening includes an al fresco dinner for 8 people. Enjoy music by guitarist, Marc Teicholz, while indulging in a delicious Mediterranean menu with wine pairings.✨Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 5 PM. ✨Hosted by Festival Board President, Cindi King. Valued at $4,500
Music in the Vineyards Concert "Schumann in Good Company"
$100
Starting bid
Experience remarkable music in the stunning backdrop of the Napa Valley with a rich and beautiful program to include
Caroline Shaw's En’tracte, Amy Beach's Theme and Variations for Flute and String quartet, Op. 80 and Robert Schumann's Fairy Tales, Op. 113 and Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44. ✨Don't miss this opportunity to secure two tickets to the Saturday, August 9, 2025 concert at 5 PM. Value $170.
Bartholomew Estate Winery Tasting Experience for 4
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated wine tasting flight from the sustainably farmed estate vineyards at Bartholomew Winery. Seated tastings are conducted in the stunning Gallery surrounded by works of art or nestled in the covered, open-air botanical courtyard patio. This package also includes a case of their 2022 Sauvignon Blanc! Total value $372
