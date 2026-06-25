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Register by July 31 and save! Includes participation in the Valley Paw Partners 1st Annual Poker Run, poker hand entry, and access to all event activities. Proceeds benefit Naugatuck and Prospect Animal Control.
Includes participation in the Valley Paw Partners 1st Annual Poker Run, poker hand entry, and access to all event activities. Proceeds benefit Naugatuck and Prospect Animal Control.
Join the ride as a passenger and support local animals in need. Includes participation in the Poker Run and access to all event activities. Proceeds benefit Naugatuck and Prospect Animal Control.
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