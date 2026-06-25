A motorcycle is featured in the foreground with playing cards and event details, while the background displays the "Valley Paw Partners 1st Annual Poker Run" title and logos.
Valley Paw Partners Inc

Hosted by

Valley Paw Partners Inc

About this event

Valley Paw Partners' 1st Annual Poker Run

607 Rubber Ave

Naugatuck, CT 06770, USA

Rider - Early Bird Pricing
$15
Available until Jul 31

Register by July 31 and save! Includes participation in the Valley Paw Partners 1st Annual Poker Run, poker hand entry, and access to all event activities. Proceeds benefit Naugatuck and Prospect Animal Control.

Rider - Standard Pricing
$20

Includes participation in the Valley Paw Partners 1st Annual Poker Run, poker hand entry, and access to all event activities. Proceeds benefit Naugatuck and Prospect Animal Control.

Passenger
$10

Join the ride as a passenger and support local animals in need. Includes participation in the Poker Run and access to all event activities. Proceeds benefit Naugatuck and Prospect Animal Control.

Add a donation for Valley Paw Partners Inc

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