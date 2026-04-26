Valley Preschool's Silent Auction

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Bring home a one-of-a-kind creation with this beautifully crafted custom wood piece. A custom wood piece from Rough Sanded Woodworking, this item showcases the skill, detail, and passion of a local artisan.
Custom Woodworking located in Hugo, MN, Rough Sanded Woodworking is known for creating high-quality, handcrafted pieces—and even serves as the woodworker for the Minnesota Wild!
Whether displayed in your home or given as a meaningful gift, this custom piece is sure to stand out and be cherished for years to come.
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park imagination and a lifelong love of reading with this thoughtfully curated children’s book basket! Filled with a delightful mix of classic favorites and engaging new stories, this collection is perfect for cozy bedtime routines, rainy day adventures, or quiet moments of discovery.
From heartwarming tales to playful, laugh-out-loud reads, these books are sure to capture young minds and create meaningful moments for families to share together. Whether you’re building a home library or gifting a special child in your life, this basket is a treasure trove of stories waiting to be explored.
A perfect gift for little readers—where every page turns into an adventure!
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Inspire creativity and let imaginations run wild with this vibrant Children’s Art Basket! Packed with a fun assortment of art supplies, this collection invites young artists to explore, create, and express themselves in colorful ways.
From drawing and painting to crafting one-of-a-kind masterpieces, this basket offers endless opportunities for hands-on fun and creative discovery. Perfect for rainy days, quiet afternoons, or family art time, it’s designed to spark joy and build confidence through creativity.
A wonderful gift for budding artists—because every child deserves a space to create something uniquely their own!
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Cheer on the Minnesota Golden Gophers with this exciting ticket package! This item includes two tickets to experience the energy, tradition, and thrill of Gopher athletics live.
Whether you’re a longtime fan or just love the excitement of game day, this is your chance to enjoy an unforgettable outing filled with school spirit, crowd energy, and top-tier competition.
Grab a friend and get ready to cheer “Ski-U-Mah” as the Gophers take the field!
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Treat yourself or someone special to this beautifully curated set of four premium soap bars from Grove Co.. Crafted with thoughtfully chosen ingredients and gentle, skin-loving formulas, these soaps offer a refreshing and luxurious everyday experience.
Each bar delivers rich lather, delightful scents, and a touch of self-care—perfect for elevating your daily routine or gifting to someone who appreciates simple, natural indulgences.
A perfect blend of practicality and pampering!
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Stock your kitchen with convenience and efficiency with this bundle of six three-packs of non-cloth dish towels! Designed for everyday use, these durable and absorbent towels are perfect for tackling spills, drying dishes, and keeping your kitchen clean with ease.
A great alternative to traditional cloth towels, they’re ideal for busy households looking for a low-maintenance, hygienic solution. Keep a pack handy in the kitchen, laundry room, or even on the go!
Practical, versatile, and always in demand—this is a household essential you’ll reach for again and again.
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Treat yourself to a little luxury with a gift card to Panache Hair Salon. Whether you’re ready for a fresh new look or simply want to enjoy some well-deserved pampering, Panache offers professional, personalized hair care in a relaxing and welcoming environment.
From precision cuts and vibrant color to styling and self-care services, this is the perfect opportunity to refresh your style and leave feeling confident and renewed.
A wonderful gift for yourself or someone who deserves a little extra shine!
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Enjoy a delicious and nourishing experience with a gift card to Marma. Known for its fresh, wholesome ingredients and thoughtfully crafted menu, Marma offers a unique dining experience that blends comfort, creativity, and care in every bite.
Whether you’re stopping in for a cozy meal, a fresh pastry, or a handcrafted beverage, this gift card is your invitation to slow down and savor something special.
Perfect for food lovers and anyone who appreciates good food made with intention!
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Bring the flavor of a fiesta to your table with catering for six from Acapulco Restaurant! Enjoy a delicious spread of authentic Mexican cuisine, freshly prepared with bold flavors and traditional recipes.
Perfect for a family dinner, small gathering, or special celebration, this catering package takes the stress out of hosting while delivering a memorable meal everyone will love.
From savory favorites to vibrant sides, it’s a ready-made experience full of warmth, flavor, and fun—just bring your appetite!
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Enjoy an exceptional day on the course with a round of golf at White Bear Yacht Club. Nestled among beautiful scenery, this prestigious private club offers a premier golfing experience known for its rich history, immaculate fairways, and stunning views.
Whether you’re an avid golfer or simply looking for a memorable day outdoors, this is a rare opportunity to play at one of the area’s most exclusive and sought-after courses.
Perfect for a relaxing outing, friendly competition, or a special treat for any golf enthusiast!
Starting bid
Rest easier and wake refreshed with this 12-pack of U Sleep Bedtime Tonic Supplements. Formulated to support relaxation and healthy sleep cycles, this gentle nighttime aid is designed to help you unwind and ease into a more restful evening routine.
Perfect for busy lifestyles, stress-filled days, or anyone looking to improve their sleep quality naturally, this set offers a simple way to prioritize rest and self-care. Keep a pack on hand so peaceful nights are always within reach.
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Find your calm with this 11-pack of U Relax Calming Tonic Supplements, thoughtfully formulated to support relaxation and help ease everyday stress. Designed to promote a sense of balance and tranquility, this gentle supplement is perfect for moments when you need to unwind and reset.
Ideal for busy schedules, high-pressure days, or simply creating a more peaceful routine, this set makes it easy to incorporate a little more calm into your lifestyle. A simple, supportive way to prioritize your well-being.
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Upgrade your daily oral care routine with this Waterpik Water Flosser, a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help clean between teeth and along the gumline where traditional brushing can’t reach.
Using gentle, targeted water pressure, it helps remove debris, reduce plaque buildup, and promote healthier gums—all while being quick and comfortable to use. Perfect for anyone looking to take their dental hygiene to the next level.
A simple way to bring a fresh, clean feeling to your everyday routine!
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Enjoy a memorable experience with a 5-hour rental at a beautiful loft in charming Stillwater. Perfectly situated in one of Minnesota’s most picturesque river towns, this stylish loft offers a unique setting for celebrations, gatherings, showers, meetings, or a special night out with friends.
With its inviting atmosphere and scenic location, this space blends modern comfort with historic river-town charm—creating the perfect backdrop for connection and celebration. Whether you’re hosting an intimate event or simply looking for a beautiful place to gather, this loft provides a versatile and unforgettable setting.
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Celebrate in style with this elegant bottle of sparkling wine—perfect for toasting life’s special moments, big or small. Crisp, refreshing, and festive, this bottle brings a touch of sparkle to any occasion, whether you’re hosting friends, marking a milestone, or simply unwinding at the end of the day.
A timeless classic for celebrations, it’s the perfect way to add a little pop, fizz, and joy to your evening!
Starting bid
Celebrate in style with this elegant bottle of sparkling wine—perfect for toasting life’s special moments, big or small. Crisp, refreshing, and festive, this bottle brings a touch of sparkle to any occasion, whether you’re hosting friends, marking a milestone, or simply unwinding at the end of the day.
A timeless classic for celebrations, it’s the perfect way to add a little pop, fizz, and joy to your evening!
Starting bid
Uncork and enjoy a smooth bottle of red wine, perfect for cozy evenings, dinner gatherings, or a quiet moment of relaxation. Rich in flavor and classic in style, this versatile red pairs beautifully with a wide range of meals or can be enjoyed all on its own.
A timeless addition to any home, it’s the perfect way to elevate an ordinary evening into something a little more special.
Starting bid
Enjoy a crisp and refreshing bottle of white wine, perfect for warm evenings, dinner parties, or a simple moment of relaxation. Light, bright, and easy to enjoy, this white wine pairs beautifully with seafood, poultry, salads, or your favorite light bites.
A versatile and elegant choice, it’s a wonderful way to add a touch of celebration to any occasion—big or small.
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Enjoy a curated collection of four bottles of wine, perfect for stocking your home, sharing with friends, or saving for special occasions. This versatile assortment offers a mix of flavors and styles to suit any mood—whether you’re hosting a dinner party, celebrating a milestone, or unwinding after a long day.
A wonderful opportunity for wine lovers or anyone who appreciates having a little something special on hand for life’s moments worth toasting!
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Bring a touch of autumn warmth into your kitchen with this charming set of four fall-themed dish towels. Featuring cozy seasonal colors and festive designs, these towels are perfect for adding a little seasonal cheer while staying practical for everyday use.
Soft, absorbent, and durable, they’re ideal for drying dishes, cleaning up spills, or simply decorating your kitchen for the season. A simple way to celebrate all the cozy moments fall has to offer!
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Achieve smooth, salon-quality results at home with this 2-pack of hard wax hair removal products. Designed for effective and gentle hair removal, hard wax grips hair firmly while being kind to the skin, making it ideal for sensitive areas and a more comfortable waxing experience.
Perfect for at-home self-care routines or maintaining salon results between appointments, this set offers convenience, quality, and lasting smoothness. A practical beauty essential for anyone looking to simplify their grooming routine!
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Get ready for a festive night in with this fun cocktail mixer set—perfect for creating delicious, party-ready drinks at home. Whether you’re hosting friends, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying a relaxing evening, this set makes it easy to mix up refreshing, crowd-pleasing cocktails.
A great addition to any home bar setup, it brings a little extra spirit and celebration to your next gathering!
Starting bid
Upgrade your everyday dining and entertaining with this set of six tall drinking glasses. Sleek, versatile, and timeless, these glasses are perfect for everything from water and iced tea to lemonade, cocktails, or your favorite refreshing beverages.
Durable enough for daily use yet stylish enough for entertaining guests, this set is a staple for any kitchen or dining space. A simple, classic addition that brings both function and style to the table!
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A 26" x 22" mixed media collage of Morrissey featuring your favorite Star Wars characters! Artwork by Lysette Hunziker.
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An original mixed media collage using vintage magazine paper! "Moon View" measures 15" x 12" framed. By Lysette Hunziker.
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An original mixed media collage using vintage magazine paper! "Peek-a-Boo!" measures 15" x 12" framed. By Lysette Hunziker.
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An original artwork made using vintage Life magazine paper! "Missing Women I" measures 19" x 23" framed. By Lysette Hunziker.
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An original mixed media collage using vintage magazine paper! "Man Driving" measures 18" x 25" framed. By Lysette Hunziker.
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An original artwork made with vintage Playboy magazine paper! "Missing WomenII" measures 19" x 23" framed. By Lysette Hunziker.
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An original mixed media collage using vintage magazine paper! "Meat Mountain" measures 12" x 15" framed. By Lysette Hunziker.
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An original mixed media collage using vintage magazine paper! "Woman Driving" measures 11" x 13" framed. By Lysette Hunziker.
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A reversible framed snowflake made from vintage National Geographic magazine pages. Measures 8" x "8, by Lysette Hunziker
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A reversible framed snowflake made from vintage National Geographic magazine pages. Measures 8" x "8, by Lysette Hunziker
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A cloche encased rose made from original 1960's Playboy magazine pages. Measures 7" tall. By Lysette Hunziker.
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A cloche encased rose made from original 1960's Playboy magazine pages. Measures 7" tall. By Lysette Hunziker.
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A gorgeous rose crown made from the pages of 1960's Playboy magazines. Adjustable to any head size.
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$30 gift card plus R+Co travel shampoo, conditioner, and Teleties hair bands!
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