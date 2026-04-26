Valley Preschool's Silent Auction

Bring home a one-of-a-kind creation with this beautifully crafted custom wood piece. A custom wood piece from Rough Sanded Woodworking, this item showcases the skill, detail, and passion of a local artisan.

Custom Woodworking located in Hugo, MN, Rough Sanded Woodworking is known for creating high-quality, handcrafted pieces—and even serves as the woodworker for the Minnesota Wild!

Whether displayed in your home or given as a meaningful gift, this custom piece is sure to stand out and be cherished for years to come.