Valley RC Flyers Membership Form

Valid for one year
(If you're registering for multiplie pilots at once, please complete the form individually for each pilot.)
Valid for one year
You qualify for this discounted membership the year you turn 65 and beyond. (If you're registering for multiplie pilots at once, please complete the form individually for each pilot.)
Valid for one year
Only applicable for first year members. AMA membership is also required. (If you're registering for multiplie pilots at once, please complete the form individually for each pilot.)
Valid for one year
This will be applicable if you are under age 19 before July 1st each year. Not eligible for auto renewal. (If you're registering for multiplie pilots at once, please complete the form individually for each pilot.)
Valid for one year
For members of clubs outside of the Fargo Moorhead area. Must provide a copy of proof of current membership in primary club upon request. (If you're registering for multiplie pilots at once, please complete the form individually for each pilot.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!