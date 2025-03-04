Valley RC Flyers's Silent Auction - 2025 Indoor Fun Fly

Up for auction is a meticulously crafted laser-cut reproduction of the Top Flite Gold Edition P-47D Thunderbolt (.60). This comprehensive kit includes all necessary laser-cut parts, sticks, sheeting, canopy, plastics, a paper copy of the plans, and an electronic copy of the instruction manual. Designed to mirror the original kit, it offers an authentic building experience for RC enthusiasts. The completed model features a wingspan of approximately 63 inches, a length of 56 inches, and an expected weight of around 9 to 10 pounds, depending on the final build. This incredible item was generously donated by Karl Hansen of Planes Gone By. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of RC history and embark on a rewarding building journey.

