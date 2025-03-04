Valley RC Flyers's Silent Auction - 2025 Indoor Fun Fly

Up for auction is a meticulously crafted laser-cut reproduction of the Top Flite Gold Edition P-47D Thunderbolt (.60). This comprehensive kit includes all necessary laser-cut parts, sticks, sheeting, canopy, plastics, a paper copy of the plans, and an electronic copy of the instruction manual. Designed to mirror the original kit, it offers an authentic building experience for RC enthusiasts. The completed model features a wingspan of approximately 63 inches, a length of 56 inches, and an expected weight of around 9 to 10 pounds, depending on the final build. This incredible item was generously donated by Karl Hansen of Planes Gone By. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of RC history and embark on a rewarding building journey.
Up for auction is a meticulously crafted laser-cut reproduction of the Top Flite Gold Edition P-47D Thunderbolt (.60). This comprehensive kit includes all necessary laser-cut parts, sticks, sheeting, canopy, plastics, a paper copy of the plans, and an electronic copy of the instruction manual. Designed to mirror the original kit, it offers an authentic building experience for RC enthusiasts. The completed model features a wingspan of approximately 63 inches, a length of 56 inches, and an expected weight of around 9 to 10 pounds, depending on the final build. This incredible item was generously donated by Karl Hansen of Planes Gone By. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of RC history and embark on a rewarding building journey.
Hangar 9 Aspire EP Sailplane
$5
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Up for auction is a Hangar 9 Aspire EP Ready-to-Fly Sailplane, a fantastic electric-powered glider designed for both beginners and experienced pilots. This sleek sailplane features a wingspan of approximately 79 inches and a lightweight yet durable airframe for excellent soaring performance. It comes equipped with a pre-installed electric motor (brushed) making assembly quick and easy. Covered with Hangar 9 UltraCote, the Aspire offers stable and predictable flight characteristics, making it an excellent choice for those looking to enjoy relaxed, extended flight times. This incredible item was generously donated by Joe Heilman. Don't miss your chance to own a quality sailplane and experience the joy of soaring!
Up for auction is a Hangar 9 Aspire EP Ready-to-Fly Sailplane, a fantastic electric-powered glider designed for both beginners and experienced pilots. This sleek sailplane features a wingspan of approximately 79 inches and a lightweight yet durable airframe for excellent soaring performance. It comes equipped with a pre-installed electric motor (brushed) making assembly quick and easy. Covered with Hangar 9 UltraCote, the Aspire offers stable and predictable flight characteristics, making it an excellent choice for those looking to enjoy relaxed, extended flight times. This incredible item was generously donated by Joe Heilman. Don't miss your chance to own a quality sailplane and experience the joy of soaring!