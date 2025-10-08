VVDS Booster Club

Valley View Dance 2026 Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo on team t-shirt

Full page ad in recital program

3x social media promotion

Logo on studio sponsor poster

3x mention in monthly studio newsletter

Double Diamond Sponsorship
$500

Name on team t-shirt

Half page ad in recital program

2x social media promotion

Logo on studio sponsor poster

2x mention in monthly studio newsletter

Gold Sponsorship
$100

Quarter page ad in recital program

1x social media promotion

Logo on studio sponsor poster

1x mention in monthly studio newsletter

