Valley View Elementary Music Room & Science Lab Wish List

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This will fund 1 month of string instrument rental for 1 student or contribute to our used instrument fund.
Contribute to 1 of 10 basic microscopes for our new science lab.
This will fund 2 months of string instrument rental for 1 student
Help us fund 1 compound microscope for our new science lab, or contribute to string instrument purchase.
Help us fund 1 compound microscope for our new science lab, PLUS contribute to string instrument rental.
Help us fund 2 compound microscopes for our new science lab, PLUS contribute to string instrument rental.
Contribute what you can!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!