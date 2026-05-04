Valley View Elementary PTA

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Valley View Elementary PTA

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Valley View Elementary Music Room & Science Lab Wish List

String Instrument - 1 Month Rental item
String Instrument - 1 Month Rental
$35

This will fund 1 month of string instrument rental for 1 student or contribute to our used instrument fund.

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1 Basic Microscope item
1 Basic Microscope
$50

Contribute to 1 of 10 basic microscopes for our new science lab.

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String Instrument (2 month rental) item
String Instrument (2 month rental)
$75

This will fund 2 months of string instrument rental for 1 student

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Compound Microscope item
Compound Microscope
$100

Help us fund 1 compound microscope for our new science lab, or contribute to string instrument purchase.

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Compound Microscope + String Instrument Fund contribution item
Compound Microscope + String Instrument Fund contribution
$150

Help us fund 1 compound microscope for our new science lab, PLUS contribute to string instrument rental.

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2 Compound Microscopes + String Instrument Fund contribution item
2 Compound Microscopes + String Instrument Fund contribution
$250

Help us fund 2 compound microscopes for our new science lab, PLUS contribute to string instrument rental.

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General Instrument or Discovery Lab Contribution item
General Instrument or Discovery Lab Contribution item
General Instrument or Discovery Lab Contribution
Pay what you can

Contribute what you can!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!