Valley View Elementary PTA's 2026 Silent Auction

You are bidding on three private coaching sessions with Deanna Smith, a transformational coach known for her intuitive, grounded approach. Designed to shift how you relate to yourself and your life, with meaningful changes that naturally follow.

The most meaningful shifts in our lives often happen in relationship—

when someone meets us clearly and reflects back what we can’t yet see.





In this private 3-session coaching experience, Deanna works one-on-one with you to uncover what’s true for you—and what’s ready to shift as a result. Her work is direct, intuitive, and deeply attuned—supporting clients in stepping into a more honest, powerful version of themselves and creating real movement in their lives.

Clients often begin to see themselves more clearly, make more honest choices, and experience real movement in the areas that matter most.





Includes:

Three 50-minute private coaching sessions (held weekly)

Sessions held via Zoom or in-person in Studio City

Light support between sessions for integration

Value: $1,200





Deanna Smith is a transformational coach working with creatives, entrepreneurs, and high-level professionals to step into their most aligned and powerful selves. Known for her intuitive precision and grounded approach, she helps clients move through what’s been holding them back and into clear, meaningful change—often with surprising ease.





https://www.deannasmith.co



Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close





Generously donated by Deanna Smith Coaching



