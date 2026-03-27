Valley View Elementary PTA's 2026 Silent Auction

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Generously donated by Stuart Brazell
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This Special Invitation Entitles up to Four Guests to Enjoy The World-Famous Magic Castle® (a $180 Value). This certificate must first be redeemed for an official VIP pass prior to setting up a reservation. VIP pass grants access to the Magic Castle for a party of up to 4 people with door charges waived. Dining is required with a one entree minimum purchase per person in party, and a reservation must be set prior to visiting; Dinner or brunch includes a ticket for each person in the party to one magic show; all other shows are first come, first seated.
Digital Item - will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by The Magic Castle
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You are bidding on 2 tickets to a show at the Greek Theatre during the 2026 season PLUS parking for 1 car in Reserved Lot G, an up to $350 value!
*Tickets are on an “as available” basis”
Located at 2700 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
https://www.lagreektheatre.com/
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by The Greek Theatre
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You are bidding on 2 VIP tickets to a live taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.These tickets include greenroom access and a full VIP experience.
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy® Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Currently in its 21st season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.
https://1iota.com/show/1/jimmy-kimmel-live
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Jimmy Kimmel Live!
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You are bidding on 2 tickets to Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon (May 13 — June 14) at Pasadena Playhouse $84+ value! .
https://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/event/brigadoon/
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close.Generously donated by Hahn & Hahn LLP
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You are bidding on 2 tickets to Mexodus (July 8 — August 2) at Pasadena Playhouse generously donated by Hahn & Hahn LLP. $84+ value!
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close Generously donated by Hahn & Hahn LLP
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FOUR GUESTS WILL BE INVITED TO BE IN THE VIP AUDIENCE FOR A LIVE! FILMING OF AMERICA’S GOT TALENT, SEASON 21!
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT IS FILMED IN PASADENA, CA.
Expiration Date: September 23, 2026
*Courtesy of Fremantle for Valley View Elementary PTA 2026
*Hotel and travel accommodations are not provided and are at the winning bidder’s expense.
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Fremantle
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Outdoor Cinema at its finest. You are bidding on a digital voucher code of $50 value, redeemable at any Rooftop Cinema Club location. https://rooftopcinemaclub.com
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Rooftop Cinema Club
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You are bidding on 2 Tickets to Adventureland. That’s $79+ value.
https://www.adventurecity.com/attractions/
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by Adventureland
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You are bidding on two tickets to the Santa Barbara Zoo, plus a parking pass. That’s a $90 value.
The Santa Barbara Zoo is located on 30 acres near the ocean in Santa Barbara, California. It was built on the site of what was known as the Child Estate. It has more than 500 animals in numerous exhibits, including capybara and California condors, and was known for having had a giraffe with a crooked neck.
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by The San Diego Zoo
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You a bidding on the Museum & Art Pack, which includes
The Huntington Gardens are a must-see for every visitor to Los Angeles, The Huntington offers 130 acres of beautiful and biodiverse gardens; iconic collections of art, history, and literature; and dynamic programs that provide transformative experiences for a community of the curious.
The Petersen Automotive Museum is an automobile museum located on Wilshire Boulevard along Museum Row in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles. One of the world's largest collections, the Petersen Automotive Museum is a nonprofit organization specializing in automobile history and related educational programs.
Choose from 1 of 6 original paintings (Choose from A-G on listing image 3/3)
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Large physical item
Generously donated by The Huntington Gardens, The Petersen Automotive Museum and Ms. Georgia Valencia
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Redeemable for tickets, slime and more at Sloomoo Institute and/or online at https://www.sloomoo.com/
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by The Sloomoo Institute
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You are bidding on a $1000 giftcard from the luxury brand, VINCE
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close.
Generously donated by VINCE
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You are bidding on (1) Kendra Scott set of Earrings and (1) matching necklace.
Mallory Rose Gold Earrings
Get two stunning looks in one with the Kendra Scott Mallory Rose Huggie Earrings. Wear them with the sculptural roses for a romantic look or take them off for a more subtle vintage look with beautifully detailed huggie hoops. No matter the style, these earrings are ready to elevate any look with artistic elegance.
Mallory Rose Gold Necklace
Your next favorite necklace stack is layered up for you with the Kendra Scott Mallory Rose Multi Strand Necklace. A rose pendant inspired by our signature medallion logo serves as the focal point of this necklace, perfectly paired with a lace-inspired chain, to give your look a subtle touch of elegance and romantic radiance.
Each item comes in a small giftbag
Physical item - will need to be picked up at the school office
Generously donated by Kendra Scott
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The entire family can enjoy Underwood Family Farms year round because this season's pass is for up to 5 members! $375 value! https://underwoodfamilyfarms.com
Envelope-sized physical Item
Generously donated by Underwood Family Farms
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You are bidding on a gift certificate for the Fall 2026 Session of Dramamaniacs afterschool enrichment program PLUS a Dramamaniacs T-shirt. That's a $240 value!
Every year, your child begs for you to sign up for Dramamaniacs, so what do you have to lose? Bid high on this one. It will go fast!
https://dramamaniacs.com/afterschool/
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Dramamaniacs
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This is a 4 pack of classes for a new family. Redeemable at Sherman Oaks and Toluca Lake locations. (New Families Only) $125-150 Value - Must be redeemed by December 31, 2026 https://www.bluestarzdanceandtheatreschool.com/
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Blue Star Dance and Theater
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This gift certificate entitles one new student to 4 consecutive weeks of class in ballet, tap, hip hop, pip hop, happy feet, happy hop, musical theater, jazz or lyrical Groove at Creation Station in Studio City - a $115 value.
PLUS a t-shirt (6T) and hot pink tutu so your child can attend dance class in style.
https://grooveatcreationstation.com/
Envelope-sized physical Item
Generously donated by Blue Star Dance and Theater
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This gift certificate entitles one new student to 4 consecutive weeks of class in ballet, tap, hip hop, pip hop, happy feet, happy hop, musical theater, jazz or lyrical Groove at Creation Station in Studio City - a $115 value.
PLUS a t-shirt (6T) and blue tutu so your child can attend dance class in style.
https://grooveatcreationstation.com/
Envelope-sized physical Item
Generously donated by Blue Star Dance and Theater
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One 14-week semester of Early Childhood group class and one annual registration fee at SOL-LA Music Academy for Fall 2026.
Options include:
Discover, Explore, and Make Music series: Ages 0-1, 1-2.5, and 2.5-4
Ready Set Music!: Ages 4-6
Children's Choir: Ages 5-8
Classes take place on Saturday mornings in Santa Monica.
www.sollamusicacademy.org for more information
New Families Only
Fair Market Value: $525
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Sol-LA
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Redeemable for One Month of Music Classes ($179-$399 value) depending on the age of the student:
Ages 3-5: Little Wing (1 x 45-minute group class, once a week - 4 classes total)(normally $179/month)
Ages 6 & 7: Rookies (1 x 60-minute group class, once a week - 4 classes total)(normally $249/month)
Ages 8+: Rock 101 (1 x 90-minute group class & 1 x 30-minute private lesson, once a week - 4 group classes
& 4 private lessons - 8 total classes)(normally $399/month)
No experience needed to rock in any of these classes!
All skill levels are welcome from beginner to advanced. Burbank location only. Expiration 12/31/2026 https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/burbank
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by School of Rock
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You are bidding on a starter class pack (4 classes) at Art Studio by Olga in Studio City, a $130 value. This gift certificate is for the Mini Makers Class - Ages 3-5
https://artstudiobyolga.com/classes-groups/ages-3-5/
Envelope-sized physical Item
Generously donated by Art Studio By Olga
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You are bidding on a starter class pack (4 classes) at Art Studio by Olga in Studio City, a $140 value. This gift certificate is for the Creative Kids Class (Ages 6-8)
https://artstudiobyolga.com/classes-groups/ages-6-8/
Envelope-sized physical Item
Generously donated by Art Studio By Olga
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You are bidding on a starter class pack (4 classes) at Art Studio by Olga in Studio City, a $150 value. This gift certificate is for the Creative Kids II Class (Ages 9-11)
https://artstudiobyolga.com/classes-groups/ages-9-10/
Envelope-sized physical Item
Generously donated by Art Studio By Olga
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You are bidding on 1 month of once/week classes at Drawn2Art - that’s 4 classes for a value of $206 (for new students only)
Ages 4-6 Classes: 1 x a week for 1 hour ($120 monthly tuition + $30 registration fee)
Ages 7+ Classes 1 x a week for 1.5 hours ($176 monthly tuition + $30 registration fee)
*All materials are included in the cost.
Gift certificate not applicable to seasonal workshops or camps.
Applicable to New Students Only and at the Sherman Oak location, OnLY
Expiration date: 5/16/2027
Drawn 2 Art teaches students realistic drawing and painting skills as well as clay sculpture. Curriculum and mediums used are varied to develop a myriad of skills.
Students, ages 4 – 12, teens and adults, begin by using drawing mediums and then move onto painting. Students receive extensive instruction in the use of each painting medium, including color-mixing, painting techniques, and the proper use and care of materials. Simple step-by-step instruction avoids frustration, and makes learning enjoyable for all ages!
https://www.drawn2artstudios.com/sherman-oaks
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by Drawn 2 Art Studios
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You are bidding on a digital voucher code for 1 Horse Riding Class ($98 value) at Traditional Equitation School.
*Rider must be at least 4 years old or older and under 190lbs to ride
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Traditional Equitation School (TES)
Starting bid
DESTINATION SCIENCE… The Fun Summer Science Camp for Curious Kids!
(Ages 5-11; M-F 9am-3pm; valued at $400/week)
www.destinationscience.org [email protected]
Destination Science Camp is a hands-on STEM Day camp for kids ages 5–11, where campers explore science through fun experiments, building projects, games, and themed activities. The program builds curiosity, confidence, and teamwork while making learning exciting year round.
What kids do:
Benefits:
THREE GREAT CAMP THEMES TO CHOOSE FROM:
Jedi Engineering Camp
From lightsabers to liftoff, campers will use the force to complete their mission! Let’s launch rockets, design robotics, and explore craters, planets & gemstones from far-off worlds.
Robot Olympic Challenge
Get ready for the ultimate robotics showdown! Campers will design and build robots to compete in Olympic-style games. Through hands-on experiments in mechanics, circuits, and motion, campers bring their creations to life and compete for the gold!
Movie Maker STEM Lab
Lights, camera… chain reaction! In the DS STEM Studio, campers create movie sets and stop-motion labs while uncovering animation secrets. With hands-on props, special effects, and demolition fun, they explore light, sound, and motion.
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Destination Science
Starting bid
ONE WEEK OF SUMMER CAMP AT GALILEO INNOVATION CAMP – A $650 VALUE*
Get ready for an unforgettable summer at Camp Galileo, full of engaging STEAM projects, collaborative design challenges and classic camp fun, like silly skits, face painting and pie throwing.
Every hands-on activity and outdoor game is designed by a team of educators, tailored by grade and calibrated for maximum fun and lasting learning.
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Galileo Innovation Camp
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ONE WEEK OF SUMMER CAMP AT GALILEO INNOVATION CAMP – A $650 VALUE*
Get ready for an unforgettable summer at Camp Galileo, full of engaging STEAM projects, collaborative design challenges and classic camp fun, like silly skits, face painting and pie throwing.
Every hands-on activity and outdoor game is designed by a team of educators, tailored by grade and calibrated for maximum fun and lasting learning.
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Galileo Innovation Camp
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HOLLYWOOD RESTAURANT PACK - You are bidding on giftcards for 2 restaurants:
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by Goop Kitchen and Superba
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You are bidding on 4 sandwich vouchers at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. That’s a $65 value. Nearby locations include Burbank, Hollywood and Sherman Oaks!
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by Ike's Love and Sandwiches
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Plan ahead for the next birthday or special event.Bid on this giftcard for a dozen cupcakes ($59 value) from Susiecakes.
Susiecakes - We bake the best-tasting, timeless versions of your most-loved treats-all with simple, back to basics ingredients.
For your convenience there are bakery locations all over LA, including Studio City.
Details: Please call at least 72hrs in advance to order. Not valid holidays or eves of holidays. Certificate valid only when used in its entirety, solely for product and location listed above. Expires 6 months from 5/13/2026.
Envelope-sized physical Item
Generously donated by Susiecakes
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Bid on 8 scoop cards ($64 value) from McConnell’s
McConnell’s
THE FINEST ICE CREAMS. MADE FROM SCRATCH.
Dense and pure-flavored, with smooth, consistent texture and a rich, velvety mouth feel. 70-years of craft, pushing for something greater, and, with a few, simple ingredients, ending up someplace magical.
Locations in Santa Monica, Grand Central Market and Studio City
Envelope-sized physical Item
Generously donated by McConnell’s
Starting bid
You are bidding on (1) $75 gift card from Red Maple Toluca Lake. https://www.redmaplecafe.com Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by Red Maple Cafe
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RIVERSIDE DR RESTAURANT PACK - You are bidding on gift certificates from 3 Toluca Lake Restaurants:
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by Pricilla's Gourmet Coffee Tea & Gifts, Chipotle and Red Maple Cafe
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You are bidding on 1 private coaching session with Alexey Zharinov, owner and founder of RocknRoll Tennis Camps, a $139 value!
https://rocknrolltenniscamps.com/
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by RocknRoll Tennis Camps
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You are bidding on a 5 class pack at Corepower Yoga - at $159 value!
Redeemable at any location.
https://www.corepoweryoga.com/
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Corepower Yoga
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You are bidding on 1 hr personalized fitness training + 30 min sound bowl meditation - $175 value
Natalie is an NASM certified personal trainer and Level 2 certified with the Sound Healing Academy. Now working exclusively with private clients after 13 years at Equinox where she was a Tier 3+ Personal Trainer, Natalie brings a holistic approach to her practice and offers high intensity fitness training individualized to client goals, integrated with mindfulness practices through sound therapy.
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Natalie Groman
Starting bid
You are bidding on 1 of 5 Class packs for 5 classes at BUNDA, Los Angeles ($170 Value)
Experience the unique blend of stairmaster and strength training
Generously donated by Bunda
Starting bid
You are bidding on 1 of 5 Class packs for 5 classes at BUNDA, Los Angeles ($170 Value)
Experience the unique blend of stairmaster and strength training
Generously donated by Bunda
Starting bid
You are bidding on 1 of 5 Class packs for 5 classes at BUNDA, Los Angeles ($170 Value)
Experience the unique blend of stairmaster and strength training
Generously donated by Bunda
Starting bid
You are bidding on 1 of 5 Class packs for 5 classes at BUNDA, Los Angeles ($170 Value)
Experience the unique blend of stairmaster and strength training
Generously donated by Bunda
Starting bid
You are bidding on 1 of 5 Class packs for 5 classes at BUNDA, Los Angeles ($170 Value)
Experience the unique blend of stairmaster and strength training
Generously donated by Bunda
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Beauty and Wellness Bundle, which includes:
1 50 minute massage at NOW, Studio City - $130 Value (physical gift card)
1 Haircut and conditioning treatment with Michelle Barraza at Lock & Crown Salon, Pasadena - $200 Value (digital voucher)
https://www.thenowmassage.com/the-menu/studio-city
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by NOW Massage and Lock and Crown
Starting bid
You are bidding on three private coaching sessions with Deanna Smith, a transformational coach known for her intuitive, grounded approach. Designed to shift how you relate to yourself and your life, with meaningful changes that naturally follow.
The most meaningful shifts in our lives often happen in relationship—
when someone meets us clearly and reflects back what we can’t yet see.
In this private 3-session coaching experience, Deanna works one-on-one with you to uncover what’s true for you—and what’s ready to shift as a result. Her work is direct, intuitive, and deeply attuned—supporting clients in stepping into a more honest, powerful version of themselves and creating real movement in their lives.
Clients often begin to see themselves more clearly, make more honest choices, and experience real movement in the areas that matter most.
Includes:
Three 50-minute private coaching sessions (held weekly)
Sessions held via Zoom or in-person in Studio City
Light support between sessions for integration
Value: $1,200
Deanna Smith is a transformational coach working with creatives, entrepreneurs, and high-level professionals to step into their most aligned and powerful selves. Known for her intuitive precision and grounded approach, she helps clients move through what’s been holding them back and into clear, meaningful change—often with surprising ease.
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Generously donated by Deanna Smith Coaching
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Total Care Bundle which includes:
Pilates with Gail
Gail has 15 + years’ experience working with a range of clients, from novices to seasoned athletes. She uses her keenly developed eye and attention to detail to provide effective, challenging, yet individualized workouts that address each client's desired goals, while attending to bodily conditions or injuries needing extra TLC and attention.
Acupuncture Internal Medicine - Penny Harris
Penny Harris, L.Ac. Dipl. OM. is a California licensed acupuncturist, as well as a nationally licensed Diplomat of Oriental Medicine.
Digital Item - redemption instructions will be emailed to the auction winner within a week of auction close
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by Pilates with Gail and Acupuncture Internal Medicine
Starting bid
Legacy Children’s Portrait Session with a $2,000 Gift Certificate and a 10x10 Museum Giclée of Your Children Together from Halper Fine Art
This exclusive invitation begins your journey toward an extraordinary portrait of your children by acclaimed artist Mark Robert Halper. With sessions only offered six weekends a year in his Los Angeles studio, it is a rare opportunity to create a work of art that will bring you joy for generations to come and remind your children of how much they are loved.
You and your spouse will later return together to choose your artwork and redeem your gift certificate.
IMPORTANT DETAILS AND LIMITATIONS: Parents must return together for their Order Appointment. Gift certificate is for unframed wall art. A refundable reservation fee will be required. Wall art is priced above the portrait credit. One invitation or certificate per family in a three year period. This certificate may not be gifted, sold, or combined. This is exclusively for a portrait of up to four siblings, at least nine months old who are able to be photographed together. Regular studio policies and availability apply.
https://www.halperfineart.com/
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by Halper Fine Art
Starting bid
You are bidding on 4 gift certificates, each valid for a one hour rental of the product of your choice. Wheel Fun Rentals offers a variety of 4, 3 & 2 wheel specialty bikes, kayaks, pedal boats and more! They offer swan boat rentals at Lake Balboa and Echo Park as well as locations all over the country for your next vacation experience. An up to $160 value
Does not expire. Not valid on holidays and holiday weekends.
https://wheelfunrentals.com/ca/van-nuys/lake-balboa/
https://wheelfunrentals.com/ca/los-angeles/echo-park/
Envelope-sized physical item
Generously donated by Wheel Fun Rentals
Starting bid
Add a standout piece to your home while supporting our school community. This striking, limited edition print from the acclaimed series Hannibal is a rare find for collectors and “Fannibals" alike.
Produced by the renowned art house Mondo, this print is numbered 113 out of only 125 ever made. It comes professionally custom-framed, making it ready to hang and enjoy immediately. As a special touch, the piece is signed by series creator Bryan Fuller, adding authenticity and collector value.
While bold and sophisticated, this piece is perfect for a home office, media room, or any space that could use a little dramatic flair.
• Limited edition collector's print (#113/125)
• Custom-framed and ready to display: 33"w x 45h
• Signed by series creator Bryan Fuller
• Estimated value: $700
Starting bid
Make back-to-school feel extra special with this playful, style-forward bundle of everyday
essentials. From cozy comfort to colorful creativity, this set blends function and fun, perfect
for school days, sleepovers, and everything in between. Value: $400
Collection Includes:
Stanley 40 oz Tumbler — $45
Posh Peanut Duffle Bag — $58
Posh Peanut Lunch Bag — $36
Posh Peanut Ruffle Backpack — $70
Posh Peanut Plush Blanket — $98
Stationery Kit — $30
24 Acrylic Markers — $30
Plush Bow Headband — $25
Generously donated by Jenna Habayeb
Starting bid
The Ultimate Beauty Haul
Value: $1,000
Upgrade your beauty routine with this curated edit of cult-favorite, high-performance essentials. From glow-boosting Vitamin C treatments to indulgent spa-quality masks and tools, this collection delivers radiant, camera-ready skin.
111Skin Cryo Activating Hydra Gel — $200
Kat Burki Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream — $135
Ahava 24K Gold Mineral Mud Mask — $79
Pat McGrath Divine Rose Luxe Eyeshadow Quad — $62
Byroe Celery AH+LHA Resurfacing Serum — $58
Sunday Riley Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum — $48
Yensa Super Glow 2-in-1 Radiance Polishing Mask — $45
Ole Henriksen Truth C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme — $45
Perricone MD Vitamin C Citrus Brightening Cleanser — $40
Beauty Ora Microneedle Face Roller — $40
Pink Quartz Facial Roller — $40
Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil — $40
Jones Road Pinched Cheeks Miracle Balm — $38
Saint Jane Luxury Sun Ritual — $38
Amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment — $34
Bobbi Brown Stone Eyeshadow Stick — $34
Complex Culture Precision Eyelid Brush — $25
Generously donated by Jenna Habayeb
Starting bid
Panther Paw Prints
(2) Multi-media Paintings
36”w x 36”, 24”w x 48”h
Welcome our newest Panthers with this TK class creation. Each student contributed a handprint to form simple colorful canvases marking the beginning of their "Wild Journey" at Valley View. Whether hung in your home or a classroom, these textured canvases are a meaningful keepsake capturing the early days and the start of many adventures to come.
Large physical item
Starting bid
Kinder Wild Journey Memory Quilt
Handmade Throw Quilt
100% organic cotton batting
62”h x 54”w
Our Kindergarteners went on quite the adventure this year…..and they brought their favorite memories back with them!
Each square in this one-of-a-kind quilt tells a story. Inspired by our “Wild Journey” theme, every student designed their own patch, capturing a favorite memory from the year, from big milestones to everyday magic. Stitched together, these pieces form a colorful, joy-filled quilt that celebrates friendship, creativity and a year we’ll never forget. Snuggle up with it or display it proudly, either way, it’s a hug from Kindergarten that lasts forever.
Large physical Item - customized and made with love!
Starting bid
Wild Safari Seats
Stools with wild animal print
(2) Wood stools with acrylic patterning
30"h from floor to seat.
Bring a little adventure home with these one-of-a-kind 1st grade creations. Inspired by their "Wild Safari" theme, each student added their own touch to one of 2 wooden stools with playful animal prints---from spots and stripes to paw prints and more. The result is 2 cheerful, hand-painted pieces that are full of personality and imagination. Perfect as a seat, or a whimsical decor piece, these safari treasures are a sweet reminder of a year filled with creativity, curiosity, and a dash of wild fun. You may even decide to donate this artwork back to school to serve as eye-catching seating in the new Valley View science lab.
Large physical item
Starting bid
2nd Grade
Multi-media Wall Hanging
40"w x 30”h
This year’s yearbook theme was “Wild Journey” and each class created a collaborative art project on that theme to be used as a design element in the yearbook. Each 2nd grader created a “tiny traveler” to commemorate the migration of the butterfly and the many other miraculous wild journeys that occur in nature. Purchase this one-of-a kind wall hanging for your home, office or child’s room. You may even decide to donate this artwork back to school to hang in the new Valley View science lab.
Large physical item
Starting bid
A Brave New Journey- Portrait of Mae Jemison
Multi-media Painting
36"h x 34"w
Celebrate curiosity courage and limitless possibility with this inspiring 3rd grade creation! Guided by our theme "Wild Journey", students collaborated on a vibrant multimedia collage honoring trailblazing astronaut Mae Jemison. The finished collage is a bold tribute to exploration and dreaming big--perfect for a classroom, office or home that values creativity and perseverance. A meaningful keepsake form a year of growth, discovery and reaching for the stars. You may even decide to donate this artwork back to school to hang in the new Valley View science lab.
Large physical item
Starting bid
Your Inner Animal
Custom print
Take a walk on the wild side with this inspired 4th grade collection. Each student dreamed up and built their own 3D spirit animal, complete with a tiny, thoughtfully crafted natural habitat-- from leafy jungles to icy glaciers. Each piece is full of personality imagination and heart. The winning bidder will have their pick of a custom print featuring all 14 of these charming "Inner Animal" portraits -- a snuggly throw, a playful art poster, or a fun tee shirt. It's a sweet and whimsical keepsake from a year of creativity self-expression, and discovering the wild within.
This is a made to order item. Please allow up to 4 weeks to coordinate printing and delivery, - additional shipping costs may apply.
Starting bid
Wild Journey Word Cloud
Multi-media Painting
48”w x 30”h
Celebrate the past and the journey ahead! The 5th graders reflected on their time at Valley View through a series of one-word responses-- capturing memories, hopes for the future, the spirit of their class, and the path they've traveled together. Designed by the students themselves, these words come together to form a word cloud in the shape of the VV panther mascot! This art piece is a heartfelt tribute to a class on the move-- a lasting reminder of friendship, reflection and all the moments that have made their journey unforgettable.
Large physical item
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