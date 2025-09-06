Valley View High School Football Booster Club

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Valley View High School Football Booster Club

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Fan Gear Shop

Nike Brasilia Medium Training Backpack with Logo item
Nike Brasilia Medium Training Backpack with Logo
$30

The Nike Brasilia backpack offers a comfortable and durable design with enough space to store all your gear throughout the day. The water-resistant Nike backpack offers a padded sleeve for laptop storage and smaller zipper pockets to keep valuables secure.

Grey 1/4 zip pullover with logo item
Grey 1/4 zip pullover with logo
$40

Stay warm and game-day ready with this lightweight Nike ¼ zip pullover.

Make Plays, Not Excuses T-Shirt item
Make Plays, Not Excuses T-Shirt
$10

Rep your Eagles pride in bold red with this motivational Valley View tee. Featuring the fierce eagle logo and a game-day ready slogan, it’s perfect for players, parents, and fans who want to show heart both on and off the field.

Jordan Dri-FIT Polo – Valley View Football Edition item
Jordan Dri-FIT Polo – Valley View Football Edition
$40

Elevate your game-day look with this premium Jordan Dri-FIT polo. Featuring subtle black-on-black stripe detailing and the official Valley View Football logo on the chest, this polo combines performance and style. Built with moisture-wicking fabric, it keeps you cool and comfortable whether you’re on the sidelines, in the stands, or around town.

Nike Polo – Valley View Eagles Edition Grey item
Nike Polo – Valley View Eagles Edition Grey
$30

Classic, comfortable, and perfect for game day. This Nike polo features the official Valley View Eagles Football logo embroidered on the chest, giving you a polished look while showing your team pride. Made with lightweight, breathable fabric, it’s great for coaches, parents, and fans alike.

Nike Polo – Valley View Eagles Edition Red item
Nike Polo – Valley View Eagles Edition Red
$30

Classic, comfortable, and perfect for game day. This Nike polo features the official Valley View Eagles Football logo embroidered on the chest, giving you a polished look while showing your team pride. Made with lightweight, breathable fabric, it’s great for coaches, parents, and fans alike.

Nike Polo – Valley View Eagles Edition Black item
Nike Polo – Valley View Eagles Edition Black
$30

Classic, comfortable, and perfect for game day. This Nike polo features the official Valley View Eagles Football logo embroidered on the chest, giving you a polished look while showing your team pride. Made with lightweight, breathable fabric, it’s great for coaches, parents, and fans alike.

Valley View Football Hoodie item
Valley View Football Hoodie
$40

Stay warm while showing your Eagle pride in this bold red Valley View Football hoodie. Featuring the team name and eagle logo across, this hoodie is perfect for chilly game nights, team travel, or everyday wear. Soft, comfortable, and built to last, it’s a must-have piece for every true fan.

Jordan Tracksuit – Valley View Football Edition item
Jordan Tracksuit – Valley View Football Edition item
Jordan Tracksuit – Valley View Football Edition
$125

Stay warm, comfortable, and stylish in this Jordan tracksuit featuring the official Valley View Football logo. The matching red full-zip hoodie and joggers are crafted with premium performance fabric designed for athletes and fans alike. Perfect for travel, practice, or showing your Eagle pride on game day.

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