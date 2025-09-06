Fan Gear Shop

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The Nike Brasilia backpack offers a comfortable and durable design with enough space to store all your gear throughout the day. The water-resistant Nike backpack offers a padded sleeve for laptop storage and smaller zipper pockets to keep valuables secure.
Stay warm and game-day ready with this lightweight Nike ¼ zip pullover.
Rep your Eagles pride in bold red with this motivational Valley View tee. Featuring the fierce eagle logo and a game-day ready slogan, it’s perfect for players, parents, and fans who want to show heart both on and off the field.
Elevate your game-day look with this premium Jordan Dri-FIT polo. Featuring subtle black-on-black stripe detailing and the official Valley View Football logo on the chest, this polo combines performance and style. Built with moisture-wicking fabric, it keeps you cool and comfortable whether you’re on the sidelines, in the stands, or around town.
Classic, comfortable, and perfect for game day. This Nike polo features the official Valley View Eagles Football logo embroidered on the chest, giving you a polished look while showing your team pride. Made with lightweight, breathable fabric, it’s great for coaches, parents, and fans alike.
Classic, comfortable, and perfect for game day. This Nike polo features the official Valley View Eagles Football logo embroidered on the chest, giving you a polished look while showing your team pride. Made with lightweight, breathable fabric, it’s great for coaches, parents, and fans alike.
Classic, comfortable, and perfect for game day. This Nike polo features the official Valley View Eagles Football logo embroidered on the chest, giving you a polished look while showing your team pride. Made with lightweight, breathable fabric, it’s great for coaches, parents, and fans alike.
Stay warm while showing your Eagle pride in this bold red Valley View Football hoodie. Featuring the team name and eagle logo across, this hoodie is perfect for chilly game nights, team travel, or everyday wear. Soft, comfortable, and built to last, it’s a must-have piece for every true fan.
Stay warm, comfortable, and stylish in this Jordan tracksuit featuring the official Valley View Football logo. The matching red full-zip hoodie and joggers are crafted with premium performance fabric designed for athletes and fans alike. Perfect for travel, practice, or showing your Eagle pride on game day.
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