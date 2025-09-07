Student-Athlete Spirit Packs

Everything a player needs to rep the Eagles with pride, on and off the field. This all-in-one pack includes:
This spirit pack is required for athletes and a great way for families to make sure players are equipped with quality, coordinated gear for every day of the week.
Step into comfort and style with the Adidas Ultraboost DNA. Designed with a sleek all-black look, this versatile sneaker features Adidas’ legendary Boost midsole for superior cushioning and energy return. Perfect for training, travel, or everyday wear, it’s lightweight, breathable, and built for performance.
Durable, lightweight, and built for performance. These black Adidas practice shorts feature the official Valley View Football logo, designed for comfort and mobility during daily workouts and practices. Breathable fabric keeps players cool while maintaining a professional team look.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing