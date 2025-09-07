Student-Athlete Spirit Packs

Everything a player needs to rep the Eagles with pride, on and off the field. This all-in-one pack includes:

🎒 Red Adidas Backpack – roomy and functional for carrying all your gear.

⚫ Black Team Track Suit – full-zip jacket and pants for travel and game days.

👟 Black Game Day Shoes – sleek and comfortable performance design.

👕 4 Daily Color Practice Shirts – red, black, white, and gray to match weekly assignments.

🩳 2 Pairs of Practice Shorts – durable and breathable for every workout.

🔴 Red Adidas ¼ Zip Pullover – lightweight and perfect for layering.

👔 Team Polo – classic black for a polished, sideline-ready look.

This spirit pack is required for athletes and a great way for families to make sure players are equipped with quality, coordinated gear for every day of the week.