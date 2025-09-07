Student-Athlete Spirit Packs

Student-Athlete Spirit Pack item
Student-Athlete Spirit Pack
$430

Everything a player needs to rep the Eagles with pride, on and off the field. This all-in-one pack includes:

  • 🎒 Red Adidas Backpack – roomy and functional for carrying all your gear.
  • Black Team Track Suit – full-zip jacket and pants for travel and game days.
  • 👟 Black Game Day Shoes – sleek and comfortable performance design.
  • 👕 4 Daily Color Practice Shirts – red, black, white, and gray to match weekly assignments.
  • 🩳 2 Pairs of Practice Shorts – durable and breathable for every workout.
  • 🔴 Red Adidas ¼ Zip Pullover – lightweight and perfect for layering.
  • 👔 Team Polo – classic black for a polished, sideline-ready look.

This spirit pack is required for athletes and a great way for families to make sure players are equipped with quality, coordinated gear for every day of the week.

Adidas Men’s Ultraboost DNA Sneaker item
Adidas Men’s Ultraboost DNA Sneaker
$60

Step into comfort and style with the Adidas Ultraboost DNA. Designed with a sleek all-black look, this versatile sneaker features Adidas’ legendary Boost midsole for superior cushioning and energy return. Perfect for training, travel, or everyday wear, it’s lightweight, breathable, and built for performance.

Practice Shorts item
Practice Shorts
$35

Durable, lightweight, and built for performance. These black Adidas practice shorts feature the official Valley View Football logo, designed for comfort and mobility during daily workouts and practices. Breathable fabric keeps players cool while maintaining a professional team look.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing